New infosec products of the week: November 21, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Bedrock Data, Immersive, Kentik, Minimus, and Synack.

Kentik AI Advisor brings intelligence and automation to network design and operations

Kentik has launched the Kentik AI Advisor, an agentic AI solution that understands enterprise and service provider networks, thinks critically, and offers guidance for designing, operating, and protecting infrastructure at scale.

Bedrock Data expands platform with AI governance and natural-language policy enforcement

Bedrock Data announced Bedrock Data ArgusAI and Natural Language Policy. ArgusAI is a new product that expands the company’s capabilities into artificial intelligence governance. It allows enterprises to understand what data their AI models and agents access during training and inference, and evaluates whether existing guardrails prevent sensitive data leakage.

Immersive unveils Dynamic Threat Range to transform cyber readiness testing

Immersive announced the general availability of Dynamic Threat Range, a new capability within its Immersive One platform that transforms how organizations validate and improve cyber readiness.

Minimus debuts Image Creator for building secure, hardened container images

Minimus announced the general availability of Image Creator, a new feature that empowers customers to build their own hardened container images, fully powered and secured by Minimus’ container security software and software supply chain security technology.

Synack unveils Sara Pentest to accelerate scalable AI-driven penetration testing

Synack has announced Sara Pentest, a new agentic AI product built on the Synack Autonomous Red Agent (Sara) architecture. Sara Pentest performs penetration testing on hosts and web applications, speeding up vulnerability detection and remediation and reducing the window of exposure from months to days. Organizations gain better overall test coverage and can meet the threat from AI-powered adversaries using open source agents to speed up their own offensive security operations.