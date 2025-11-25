Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 25, 2025

Associate Director, Cybersecurity Specialist

HSBC | India | Remote

As an Associate Director, Cybersecurity Specialist, you will lead the Cyber Professional Testing Practice, setting direction, mentoring teams, and planning resources to support organisation-wide adoption. You will define and deliver the testing strategy, including frameworks, processes, methodologies, tooling, and automated testing practices, while guiding teams on appropriate performance and stress testing. You will also oversee testing process management, documentation, and continuous improvement to ensure consistent adoption across cyber.

CISO

Solitics | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will define and maintain the company-wide security roadmap and ISMS, serving as the central point of contact for security, compliance, and privacy. You will secure the SaaS platform and cloud environments by driving secure SDLC, vulnerability management, remediation, and penetration testing. You will also oversee governance, risk, and incident response, maintaining policies, the risk register, and leading detection, investigation, communication, and post-incident reviews.

Cyber Security Engineer

Intrum | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will operate and optimize a wide range of security platforms, including SIEM, XDR, EDR, IAM, DLP, PAM, ZTNA, and vulnerability management tools. You will take ownership of the detection and response lifecycle by triaging alerts, investigating incidents, identifying root causes, and coordinating response actions. You will also implement and manage security controls across AWS, Azure, and on-prem environments in alignment with frameworks such as ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS.

Cyber Security Engineer

Protergo | Indonesia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will troubleshoot deployment issues across software and hardware, provide technical support to clients, and help design deployment plans that meet their needs. You will monitor and maintain server and network device health, deploy or update systems as required, and design and implement backup solutions to prevent data loss.

Cyber Security Expert

Golden Goose | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Expert, you will monitor and analyse SOC alerts for potential threats, investigate and triage security incidents, and escalate when needed to reduce risk. You will perform root cause analysis, document findings, and help configure, tune, and maintain security tools such as SIEM platforms. You will also coordinate threat assessments, penetration tests, and vulnerability scans while overseeing remediation efforts.

Cyber Security Specialist

NDT Global | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will establish cybersecurity governance aligned with CIS Controls, NIST CSF, and ISO 27001, define supporting policies and procedures, and drive maturity improvements. You will lead the enterprise risk management program, maintain risk registers, and work with IT and business teams to remediate vulnerabilities and prioritise controls. You will also support security operations by guiding incident response, contributing to root-cause analysis, and participating in threat hunting, penetration testing, and vulnerability management.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Manager

ESET | Germany | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Manager, you will translate technical threat intelligence into clear business insights, including risk assessments and strategic recommendations. You will profile client needs, set and maintain Priority Intelligence Requirements, and coordinate with technology teams to integrate threat intelligence platforms and automated sharing. You will benchmark security posture against industry standards and ensure threat intelligence initiatives align with relevant frameworks.

Cybersecurity Defense SOC Analyst (L2)

Ascot Group | USA | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Defense SOC Analyst (L2), you will develop and implement advanced security protocols, incident response procedures, and improved threat intelligence processes. You will create and refine standard operating procedures, including runbooks and playbooks for threat detection and incident response. You will also conduct detailed security investigations, analyze logs and network/email traffic, and assess other data sources to identify root causes, determine impact, and support effective response and mitigation.

Cybersecurity Manager

The Bank of East Asia | Hong Kong | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Manager, you will lead cybersecurity governance by establishing standards and performing technical evaluations. You will mitigate cybersecurity and cloud-security risks, respond to security incidents, and deploy, migrate, and maintain security solutions in line with company policies and industry best practices.

Cybersecurity OT Engineer

Unisys | UAE | On-site – View job details

As Cybersecurity OT Engineer, you will conduct real-time risk and opportunity assessments during commissioning to ensure safe implementation and identify potential variation requests to support contract claims. You will report any contract, quality, schedule, or cost issues early, along with recommended solutions. You will create and apply standard processes and tools, ensure all commissioning activities meet safety and contractual requirements, and manage small commissioning teams.

Director, Information Security

accessiBe | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director, Information Security, you will own and evolve the company’s security strategy in line with business goals. You will lead security operations, including incident response, vulnerability management, IAM, and vendor risk, while ensuring compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, and other requirements. You will partner with Product and Engineering to embed security by design, manage key vendor and auditor relationships, and report security risks, metrics, and overall posture to executives and the board.

GRC Cybersecurity Specialist

Pernod Ricard | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a GRC Cybersecurity Specialist, you will define, implement, and govern cybersecurity policies, standards, and guidelines. You will perform security and privacy risk evaluations, coordinate responses to suspected incidents, and report cybersecurity risks to TECH and Business executive committees. You will oversee risk-reduction activities and support the implementation and maintenance of the cybersecurity framework.

Head of Cyber Security

Tattarang | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will lead and evolve Tattarang’s cybersecurity strategy and roadmap while guiding technology and business teams to maintain a secure environment. You will design and enhance security controls aligned with enterprise and regulatory requirements, mature the GRC function across ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST CSF, and Essential Eight, and serve as the escalation point for cyber incidents, coordinating response and recovery.

Head of IT & Digital Security

Pieta | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of IT & Digital Security, you will develop and deliver Pieta’s IT and digital strategy in line with the organisation’s mission and strategic plan. You will lead operational resilience efforts, including disaster recovery, data protection, and business continuity planning. You will manage the ICT budget, ensure effective investment, oversee cybersecurity and data protection compliance (including GDPR), and maintain strong security policies, frameworks, and incident response protocols.

Incident Response Analyst II

Astreya | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Incident Response Analyst II, you will monitor alarms and alerts across data center infrastructure, including network and server devices, hardware health indicators, WAN circuits, local connectivity, and facility environmental systems such as temperature, humidity, power, racks, and PDUs. You will track system health and service availability through OCI, cloud dashboards, and related monitoring tools.

Information Security and Compliance Lead

HCRG Care Group | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As an Information Security and Compliance Lead, you will support the delivery and monitoring of secure infrastructure services across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. You will ensure security and compliance controls are consistently applied across networks, servers, endpoints, and backup systems. You will also help maintain the ISMS, including policies, procedures, and risk registers.

Penetration Tester

ReadyTech | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct security assessments across applications, cloud environments, and infrastructure, independently of development and delivery teams. You will identify, validate, and prioritise vulnerabilities, providing clear risk insights aligned with business impact.

Principal Cybersecurity Architect

JPMorganChase | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cybersecurity Architect, you will develop multi-year roadmaps aligned with business and architectural priorities. You will create complex, scalable coding frameworks on public cloud platforms to support new system design patterns and process templates. You will also build secure, high-quality production code and review or debug code developed by others.

Security Engineer

Bending Spoons | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will run security audits to identify weaknesses and improve security strategies. You will perform internal vulnerability testing, uncover system gaps, and implement countermeasures to protect data. You will also identify organisation-wide security challenges and design solutions that strengthen protection and streamline practices across IT and infrastructure.

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst

CB&I | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, you will assess information risk and support the remediation of vulnerabilities across the CB&I network, systems, and applications. You will conduct assigned vulnerability assessments using security tools and established methodologies. You will also evaluate the security and risk posture of IT networks, systems, software, and vendors within the Vendor Management Program.

Senior Manager, SAP Application Security

NVIDIA | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Manager, SAP Application Security, you will lead the SAP security strategy by defining and enforcing standards for S/4HANA, Fiori, ECC, BW, and integrated applications. You will manage SAP GRC Access Control (ARA, ARM, BRM, EAM) to support risk analysis, SoD conflict resolution, and elevated access monitoring. You will also ensure SOX compliance and maintain audit readiness with zero critical findings.

Senior Network Security Engineer

NETS-International Group | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will manage large-scale Cisco ISE deployments for NAC and TACACS, including guest access, device profiling, posture assessment, and third-party integrations. You will administer Cisco Secure Email solutions, oversee enterprise mail flow, manage Secure Email Gateway clusters, and operate SMA for centralized threat containment. You will handle Cisco Secure Firewall platforms, including FTD and ASA migrations, FMC operations in HA environments, IPS deployment, and advanced incident troubleshooting.

Senior Red Team – Cybersecurity Engineer

The Nuclear Company | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Red Team – Cybersecurity Engineer, you will conduct sophisticated red team exercises simulating real-world attack scenarios against critical nuclear infrastructure systems. Execute multi-vector penetration tests including network, application, wireless, and physical security assessment. Perform on-site physical penetration tests to evaluate facility security measures and access controls.

Senior Security Engineer

Doctolib | France | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will drive security by design across product lifecycles while balancing business goals, risk, and regulatory needs. You will threat model and assess features, define practical long-term security requirements, and serve as a key security advisor to strengthen the organisation’s security culture. You will partner with GRC and Product teams on risk analysis and policies, and own continuous application security by managing vulnerability SLAs, Blue Team playbooks, and the Bug Bounty program.

Senior Security Engineer, Application Security

GitLab | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, Application Security, you will perform security-focused design and architecture reviews, threat modeling, code reviews, and security testing. You will explore potential attack paths and demonstrate exploitation in controlled environments. You will define secure development practices, create paved roads and standards, and support Product and Engineering teams in delivering secure features quickly.

Senior Security Engineer – Cloud Specialist

CARFAX | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer – Cloud Specialist, you will oversee continuous monitoring of network traffic, systems, and applications to detect, analyze, and respond to cybersecurity threats using advanced security tools and proactive defense methodologies. You will also monitor public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, applications, and services to identify and address security threats and findings with modern cloud management and security tools.

SOC Analyst

Databricks | India | Remote – View job details

As a SOC Analyst, you will you will monitor, detect, and respond to security threats across the organisation. You will triage alerts by analysing logs and correlating data from multiple sources, while building or enhancing automation to improve detection and response. You will follow established SOPs and drive continuous improvements to enhance operational maturity.