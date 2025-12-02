Cybersecurity jobs available right now: December 2, 2025

Application Security Manager

Oddity | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Manager, you will conduct threat modeling based on a deep understanding of product features and workflows. You will coordinate manual and automated penetration testing with a focus on high-risk, high-value functionality. You will lead and support incident response activities related to application-layer breaches, and you will develop dashboards and metrics to continuously monitor the organization’s application security posture.

Cloud Security Architect

Lombard Tech | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will lead security architecture for hybrid AWS and Azure environments. You will define security controls and reference architectures for OpenShift and containerized workloads, implement governance for IAM, workload isolation, encryption, network segmentation, and zero-trust principles, integrate DevSecOps practices into CI/CD pipelines, and drive automation across monitoring, compliance, and incident response tooling.

Cybersecurity Defence Senior Manager

Dunnes Stores | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Defence Senior Manager, you will develop and maintain a comprehensive defence strategy aligned with industry best practices and regulatory requirements. You will define a threat intelligence strategy and oversee the collection of intelligence from OSINT, commercial feeds, industry groups, and government sources. You will analyze this data to identify trends and the TTPs of threat actors.

Cybersecurity Manager

SGInnovate | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Manager, you will design, implement, and maintain the security architecture for Heron’s core product, ensuring alignment with industry best practices. You will oversee the SSDLC, embedding security-by-design and threat modeling into development workflows. You will manage risk assessments, vulnerability management, and penetration testing to ensure timely remediation.

Cybersecurity Risk Engineer

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Risk Engineer, you will develop and enforce security policies, standards, and procedures aligned with GRC requirements. You will conduct risk assessments and vulnerability analyses for Azure cloud environments. You will also help identify and evaluate risks across IT infrastructure, systems, cloud environments, and third-party dependencies.

Cyber Security Intern

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Intern, you will help perform security audits and assessments, including risk analyses and network forensics. You will help prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity and exploitation risk, partnering with the IT department to remediate them. You will also review potential phishing emails and follow established remediation procedures.

Cyber Security Specialist

Fineco Bank | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will support investigations into network intrusions and other security incidents. You will apply lessons learned to eliminate root causes and strengthen the company’s security posture. You will also help define and conduct security assessments across applications, networks, and infrastructure, coordinating remediation with relevant ICT teams.

Expert Incident Response Cybersecurity Analyst

Hewlett Packard Enterprise | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As an Expert Incident Response Cybersecurity Analyst, you will monitor and analyze network traffic, logs, and alerts to detect and respond to security incidents. You will conduct in-depth investigations, including root cause and impact analysis. You will also develop and maintain security tools and processes to enhance the effectiveness of the Cyber Defense Center.

Information Security Analyst

AD Ports Group | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst, you will conduct comprehensive penetration testing and red team exercises on systems, networks, applications, mobile platforms, and AI/ML environments to identify vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors. You will perform AI system and model penetration testing, focusing on adversarial attacks, prompt injection, data poisoning, and model inversion risks.

Information Security Supply Chain, Governance and Compliance Manager

International Air Transport Association (IATA) | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Supply Chain, Governance and Compliance Manager, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining IATA’s supply chain security program, work within multiple time zones, conduct security assessments in allocated time, complete supply chain questionnaires from vendors, collaborate with international vendors, internal business, procurement, engineering, technology, and legal divisions.

IT-Security Manager

Quest One | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an IT-Security Manager, you will design, implement, and enhance the IT and OT security strategy. You will handle operational security tasks, including log analysis, incident response, vulnerability management, and coordination of penetration tests. You will establish and maintain a unified security architecture across IT and OT environments and implement key security tools such as SIEM, EDR, firewalls, IDS/IPS, IAM, and OT monitoring solutions.

Manager, Cybersecurity (IT & OT)

TerraForm Power | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Manager, Cybersecurity (IT & OT), you will lead the design, implementation, and continuous improvement of cybersecurity programs across IT and OT systems. Oversee security operations including monitoring, threat detection, vulnerability management, and incident response. Ensure compliance with relevant frameworks and regulations, including NERC CIP, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and SOX ITGC.

NMC Cyber Security Engineer

Women in Data | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a NMC Cyber Security Engineer, you will create, configure, and maintain the technology platforms and tools that support security operations within the National Management Centre. You will develop, maintain, and deploy detection rules and other SIEM content, as well as build custom solutions using both low-code and traditional development approaches.

Penetration Tester

CybaVerse | United Kingdom | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Penetration Tester, you will be responsible for delivering high‑quality penetration testing across systems, networks and applications, identifying vulnerabilities, and clearly communicating mitigation and remediation strategies to clients. You will work both independently and collaboratively, contributing to team development and assisting with Red Team activities, project scoping, and continuous improvement initiatives.

Red Team Operator

AXA Group Operations | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Red Team Operator, you will plan, coordinate, and execute red team operations to simulate advanced cyber threats against organizational assets, infrastructure, and personnel. You will mimic the TTPs of sophisticated threat actors to identify weaknesses in security defenses and response capabilities. You will also conduct comprehensive penetration tests to evaluate the effectiveness of network, application, and physical security controls.

Senior Application Security Engineer

ARRISE | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will define and mature secure SDLC and AppSec program frameworks. You will embed secure coding practices into development workflows and backend platform engineering. You will lead threat modeling and high-risk security reviews for major releases. You will implement application security testing tools (such as SCA and ASPM), container scanning, and secrets detection within CI/CD pipelines. You will perform penetration testing and manage external testing engagements. You will also oversee application vulnerabilities from identification through remediation.

(Senior) Application Security Architect

Scalable Capital | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a (Senior) Application Security Architect , you will develop and implement application security architectures aligned with organizational policies and compliance requirements. You will conduct threat modeling to identify vulnerabilities and recommend mitigations. You will perform detailed code and design reviews with actionable guidance, and you will integrate security practices into the SDLC, including reviews, static and dynamic analysis, and security testing.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

The Nuclear Company | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will use, and when necessary develop AI-powered tools to detect and mitigate threats before they infiltrate networks. You will create and maintain security protocols to protect digital assets, and you will develop response strategies while responding to security incidents and mitigating potential risks.

Senior Red Team Cyber Operator

Oak Grove Technologies | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Red Team Cyber Operator, you will perform penetration testing and red team operations to validate the security of our nation’s most critical systems. You will also share your expertise to guide mid-level operators and help the team achieve its mission objectives.

Senior Security Information Officer

Philippine Strategic Associates | Philippines | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Information Officer, you will manage tasking, priorities, and workflow for a team of analysts in a high-volume environment. You will oversee the validation and dissemination of situational reports, risk advisories, and threat alerts, and provide real-time escalation support and executive briefings during high-alert periods.

Software Cybersecurity Engineer IV

KARL STORZ | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Software Cybersecurity Engineer IV, you will lead the design, development, and implementation of cybersecurity controls for medical devices. You will conduct threat modeling, risk assessments, and vulnerability analyses, while collaborating with cross-functional teams to embed security throughout the product development lifecycle.

Threat Intelligence Engineer

TENEX.AI | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Engineer, you will assist in researching, identifying, and collecting threat intelligence from OSINT sources, commercial feeds, and internal security data. You will analyze raw threat data to uncover patterns and correlations with internal events and vulnerabilities. You will translate findings into actionable IOCs and support the identification of adversary techniques.

Threat Intelligence Research Team Lead – CTI

Dream | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Research Team Lead – CTI, you will set the CTI research strategy across attribution, infrastructure prediction, EASM, and knowledge base development. You will establish standards for graph pivoting, attribution, and temporal/link modeling, and own EASM rules of engagement and safe probing practices while prioritizing high-signal exposures. You will govern the STIX/OpenCTI knowledge base, including taxonomy, connectors, provenance, and data quality.