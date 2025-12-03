BlackFog releases ADX Vision to block data loss from unapproved AI use

BlackFog announced the availability of its newest solution, ADX Vision. Designed to secure every endpoint and every LLM interaction, ADX Vision gives organizations the visibility and control needed to manage AI securely. Operating directly on the device, it detects shadow AI activity, prevents unauthorized data movement in real time, and enforces governance policies automatically without disrupting productivity.

The launch comes as organizations adopt AI tools to drive innovation and employees leverage LLMs to boost productivity. The unchecked use of unvetted AI applications is creating hidden channels for data exfiltration, exposing companies to the loss of intellectual property, confidential information, and increased regulatory scrutiny.

With AI systems capable of capturing, storing, and learning from enterprise data outside of approved security controls, shadow AI has quickly become one of the most significant, and least understood, drivers of data loss today.

New findings from a BlackFog survey of 2,000 employees underscore the scale of this risk. 49% of respondents reported using AI tools not sanctioned by their employer at work. The research also reveals gaps in awareness of data privacy: only 53% of employees understand how the data they input into AI tools is saved, analyzed, or stored. 71% believe the productivity benefits of using unapproved AI tools at work outweigh the potential data privacy risks.

“As AI adoption accelerates, so does the risk of data loss through unmonitored tools. This research highlights the extent of that risk and the critical need for organizations to protect the data flowing through AI systems,” said Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of BlackFog. “Preventing data exfiltration has been at the core of our mission from day one, and we’ve consistently adapted our technology to stay ahead of emerging threats. ADX Vision is the next step in that journey, offering unmatched visibility into shadow AI activity so organizations can protect their data with confidence.”