Cybersecurity jobs available right now: December 9, 2025

Associate Analyst, Cyber Threat Intelligence

Sony | USA | Remote

As an Associate Analyst, Cyber Threat Intelligence, you will collect and analyze open-source threat data to identify signs of cyber threats. You will prepare analysis reports, threat assessments, and briefings for GSIRT and its stakeholders. You will also support projects that improve data collection, interpretation, and other threat intelligence processes.

Cyber Security Manager

Chubb Fire & Security | Australia | On-site

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will design and implement security solutions across cloud and on-prem environments. You will strengthen governance frameworks and improve overall security maturity. You will also serve as the SME, providing strategic and technical leadership for systems, applications, and data security.

Cyber Security Threat Hunting Tools Administrator

Vector Synergy | France | On-site

As a Cyber Security Threat Hunting Tools Administrator, you will design, deploy, and manage threat-hunting tools, ensuring they integrate smoothly with existing technologies. You will maintain secure operations, meet IT service management requirements, document deployments, and manage test environments. You will also apply workflow automation best practices to improve efficiency and reliability.

Cybersecurity Architect

Experis | Israel | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will define security requirements and operational procedures for infrastructure, development, and application teams. You will design and implement secure architectures for cloud and on-premises environments. You will lead resilience and penetration testing across systems and manage security throughout their lifecycle. You will also develop and apply security standards based on frameworks such as NIST, ISO, and CIS.

Cybersecurity Engineer Expert

TXT GROUP | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Engineer Expert, you will perform vulnerability assessments on systems and applications in the aeronautical sector. You will apply bug-fixing techniques aligned with OWASP and SANS best practices. You will work with technical teams to manage security issues and support the definition and adoption of cybersecurity solutions and tools.

Division Director, Cybersecurity

BAYADA Home Health Care | USA | On-site

As a Division Director, Cybersecurity, you will develop and evolve a cybersecurity strategy aligned to BAYADA’s mission, regulations, and priorities. You will advise executive leadership on emerging threats, resilience, and cyber risk. You will identify and manage risks affecting clients, staff, operations, and AI-powered solutions. You will also lead security measures that protect data, systems, and AI assets while ensuring privacy and compliance.

Email Security Analyst (AI Operations)

Aegis AI Security | USA | Remote

As an Email Security Analyst (AI Operations), you will analyze suspicious emails, attachments, and links to identify threats and attack patterns. You will create reports and dashboards that highlight trends and support actionable recommendations. You will document and improve processes for investigation, escalation, and communication.

Information Security Manager (SOC Operations)

Mazrui International | UAE | On-site

As an Information Security Manager (SOC Operations), you will oversee SOC monitoring, detection, and incident response. You will manage IT compliance and governance, maintain alignment with ISO 27001, lead audits, address findings, and support security training. You will design and maintain security architecture and integrate security into system and network designs. You will also manage risk, incidents, and change processes to ensure secure operations.

Information Security Officer

Retail inMotion | Ireland | Hybrid

As an Information Security Officer, you will lead the deployment, maintenance, and improvement of the Information Security Management System in line with ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and business needs. You will develop policies, deliver staff training, and coordinate internal and external audits. You will also analyze security alerts, manage vulnerabilities, and work with teams to reduce risk.

Information Systems Security Officer

Docebo | Canada | Hybrid

As an Information Systems Security Officer, you will manage the FedRAMP governance model and maintain all ATO package documents, including the SSP, SAR, ConMon artifacts, and POA&Ms. You will build and run the continuous monitoring program, define required telemetry, and oversee vulnerability intake and reporting. You will triage vulnerabilities, manage POA&Ms, and ensure remediation meets FedRAMP expectations.

IoT Architect

Philip Morris International | China | On-site

As an IoT Architect, you will work with cross-functional teams to define functional specifications for complex B2C and B2B2C use cases. You will design security architecture for embedded firmware and AWS cloud solutions, translate concepts into real designs, and guide development and testing. You will support product teams with best practices for cloud, firmware, and security, drive key architectural requirements, and contribute to firmware development for next-generation products.

Network Security Lead

Gas Networks Ireland | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Network Security Lead, you will design and maintain network security architecture across perimeter, DMZ, B2B, data center, and OT-adjacent environments, using segmentation and zero trust principles. You will define rule-base strategy, manage the full policy lifecycle, and reduce over-privilege. You will administer and optimize next-gen firewalls and related security controls. You will also ensure comprehensive logging, high-quality alerts, and SIEM and SOAR integration.

Offensive Security Researcher

Upwind Security | Israel | On-site

As a Offensive Security Researcher, you will research vulnerabilities in major cloud providers and emerging technologies. You will work with product and GTM teams to turn findings into features. You will investigate cloud-native environments, including Kubernetes, eBPF, and AI/ML-based detection, and translate results into production-ready detections.

OT Cyber Security Consultant

Moore Kingston Smith | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As an OT Cyber Security Consultant, you will assess OT and ICS security risks across operational assets and supporting systems. You will develop and refine security requirements for OT system design and protection throughout the supply chain and nuclear operations. You will also perform security assurance activities to verify that suppliers and asset owners have adequate security measures in place.

Security Consultant II (Mobile Application Penetration Tester)

NetSPI | Canada | Remote

As a Security Consultant II (Mobile Application Penetration Tester), you will conduct penetration tests on mobile applications and their APIs. You will identify issues in data storage, communication, and cryptography. You will also create and deliver penetration testing reports and work with clients to improve their security posture.

Security Operations Center Lead

Syensqo | Italy | Hybrid

As a Security Operations Center Lead, you will develop and implement the SOC and VOC strategy to support organizational security and business needs. You will create security policies, standard operating procedures, and incident response plans. You will also define and report KPIs to measure and improve SOC and VOC performance.

Senior Associate Director, Principal Incident Responder

HSBC | India | Hybrid

As a Senior Associate Director, Principal Incident Responder, you will lead technical and forensic investigations for global cyber events, ensuring timely threat identification and reducing risk to HSBC’s assets. You will oversee post-incident reviews, assess control and detection effectiveness, and support necessary improvements. You will also lead forensic services, ensuring sound evidence collection, preservation, analysis, and presentation while maintaining chain-of-custody for incident and vulnerability investigations.

Senior Infrastructure Engineer

HCLTech | France | Hybrid

As a Senior Infrastructure Engineer, you will manage and maintain hosted infrastructure across servers, storage, backups, security, OS, VMware, Citrix, and databases. You will design and implement upgrades and produce technical documentation and compliance reports. You will ensure security and resilience through hardening, backup and recovery, and DR measures. You will automate operational processes using CI/CD and provisioning tools, and deploy dashboards and KPIs to monitor and optimize infrastructure performance.

Senior Threat Hunter & Digital Forensics Engineer

Etisalat Services Holding | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Threat Hunter & Digital Forensics Engineer, you will track emerging threats through intelligence sources and lead forensic investigations for incidents such as APTs, ransomware, insider threats, and major breaches. You will use forensic tools to collect and analyze evidence with proper chain of custody. You will perform deep analysis of SIEM, IDS/IPS, firewall, EDR, and network data, and develop advanced threat-hunting queries and detection logic to uncover stealthy activity.

Senior Security Engineer

Suncorp Group | Australia | Hybrid

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will deliver security automation tools that improve resilience and efficiency. You will advise teams on complex security issues and help implement uplift strategies across technology platforms. You will identify emerging threats, design controls, and optimize processes while sharing knowledge to strengthen capability across teams.

SOC Analyst

Arctiq | USA | On-site

As a SOC Analyst, you will investigate and respond to system, service, and network attacks using forensic and incident response skills. You will apply your security expertise to support projects and programs. You will also work with Security Engineers to build proactive defenses, automation, and event detection into the Arctiq SOC.

Specialist Information Security

4flow | Germany | Hybrid

As a Specialist Information Security, you will manage compliance requirements, conduct risk assessments, and support evaluations of control effectiveness. You will refine policies, standards, and procedures, lead audits and certifications, and help develop and operate the Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Tech lead – Vulnerability Management

Colt Technology Services | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Tech lead – Vulnerability Management, you will design and manage periodic penetration testing and configure vulnerability scans and reporting. You will troubleshoot scan failures and tool issues, identify false positives, and work with vendors to resolve them. You will drive remediation efforts with stakeholders and monitor progress to ensure vulnerabilities are mitigated as required.

Threat Intelligence Specialist

Deutsche Börse Group | Germany | Hybrid

As a Threat Intelligence Specialist, you will conduct threat intelligence operations and deliver strategic, actionable reports that guide decisions and reduce risk. You will collect and analyze intelligence from OSINT, commercial feeds, dark web sources, and industry groups to identify emerging threats. You will work with SOC, CERT, and leadership to support investigations, incident response, and awareness efforts. You will also perform threat hunting based on relevant IoCs.

Vulnerability Analyst

VSolvit | USA | On-site

As a Vulnerability Analyst, you will analyze logs from multiple systems, build and maintain SIEM dashboards and alerts, and understand OS and network log patterns. You will configure and review Nessus scans, validate findings, reduce false positives, and prioritize remediation. You will support vulnerability lifecycle processes and apply risk scoring methods such as CVSS.