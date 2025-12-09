The simple shift that turns threat intel from noise into real insight

In this Help Net Security video, Alankrit Chona, CTO at Simbian, explains how security teams can put threat intelligence to work in a way that supports detection, response, and hunting.

Chona walks through why many teams stumble. The problem is not the data. The problem is how it moves through the pipeline. He compares two common choices: pushing intelligence into the SIEM at ingestion, or pulling it in later during response. Each option brings tradeoffs, from high compute demands to slow investigation times.

Chona then introduces a third path called the waterfall model. It separates intelligence into layers based on purpose. High value indicators move into detection, broader signals support scoring during triage, and TTPs guide hunting work. The video also explains why stateful AI agents matter. These agents track patterns over time and connect events that might seem unrelated at first. This helps teams shift from reactive checks to ongoing analysis.