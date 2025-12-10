Skyhigh Security debuts dashboard for unified data visibility and compliance

Skyhigh Security announced the launch of its risk-focused data visibility and compliance dashboard as part of Skyhigh DSPM’s Data Explorer. In April 2025, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) was integrated into Skyhigh Security’s SSE framework to provide visibility into where data resides within cloud environments.

The new dashboard provides unified, real-time visibility into an enterprise’s data security posture across hybrid and cloud environments, helping organizations maintain compliance with global privacy and data regulations.

“As data regulations grow more complex, Skyhigh’s data visibility and compliance dashboard gives us the insight to stay ahead by turning compliance into a proactive advantage through stronger data posture and faster resolution,” said Labraj Bohara, Group Information Security Officer at Settlement Services International (SSI).

With several new U.S. state privacy laws taking effect in 2025, including the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act (DPDPA), Iowa Consumer Data Protection Act (ICDPA), New Jersey Data Protection Act (NJDPA), and Maryland Online Data Privacy Act (MODPA), organizations are under increased pressure to understand what personal data they hold, where it resides, and how it moves across cloud and hybrid environments.

Skyhigh Security’s DSPM capabilities along with the new data visibility and compliance dashboard support this shift by helping organizations:

Identify personal and sensitive data across cloud apps, storage platforms, and collaboration tools.

Classify this data consistently, using AI-driven and intelligent classification methods.

Continuously monitor data locations, movement, and exposure risks.

Highlight where data handling practices may create operational privacy or security risk.

Skyhigh DSPM further enhances customers’ existing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) framework by giving visibility into data and also applying critical controls around sensitive information to enable compliance with regulatory frameworks.

“Security leaders don’t need more tools—they need more clarity,” said Thyaga Vasudevan, EVP of Product at Skyhigh Security. “By embedding DSPM within our SSE framework, we deliver visibility and policy enforcement that aligns with global regulations such as DPDPA, PDPA, and GDPR. This data visibility and compliance dashboard is a natural extension to that offering as it enables customers to see and manage their entire compliance posture without any additional adoption barriers while not changing their existing security architecture.”

Powered by Skyhigh SSE, the data visibility and compliance dashboard for DSPM provides the following capabilities: