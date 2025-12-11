CloudCasa adds SMB support and compression controls for Kubernetes backup

CloudCasa announced the latest enhancements to its CloudCasa platform, adding support for accessing backup storage using SMB (Server Message Block) file-sharing protocol and support for user-selectable compression of backup data.

These enhancements complement CloudCasa’s support for NFS backup storage introduced in October, enabling organizations to back up Kubernetes and containerized virtual machine workloads directly to their existing on-premises NAS devices or Windows servers, and to choose compression options appropriate for their workloads, especially useful in remote office and edge environments.

CloudCasa’s new SMB support was developed in response to customer demands for more flexible access to storage. The update empowers users to protect workloads in on-prem, hybrid, and edge environments using familiar and compliant storage systems, while also providing:

Backup to NAS devices and Windows servers: With full support for both NFS and SMB, CloudCasa now delivers the flexibility in storage options desired by customers with diverse remote office and edge environments.

Compression with control: CloudCasa's new user-selectable compression options for PV data, combined with its existing compression and de-duplication technologies, allows users to tune compression to their environments at a per-cluster or per-backup level, enabling them to attain the optimum balance between storage usage and cluster resource consumption.

Maximize storage investments: CloudCasa enables organizations to use their existing storage for backups, optimize storage utilization, and carefully manage resource consumption in resource-constrained edge clusters.

“These new product enhancements reflect our continued commitment to customer-driven innovation” said Bob Adair, Head of Product Management at CloudCasa. “With these new features, we’re giving our customers more choice in and more control over how they protect and manage their Kubernetes and VM data, whether it resides in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.”