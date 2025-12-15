Kali Linux 2025.4: New tools and “quality-of-life” improvements

OffSec has released Kali Linux 2025.4, a new version of its widely used penetration testing and digital forensics platform.

Most of the changes are related to appearance and usability:

Kali’s GNOME desktop environment now organizes Kali tools into folders via the app grid, and there’s a shortcut for opening a terminal window

Its KDE Plasma desktop enviroment now comes with a new screenshot tool with added editing features, offers quick access to pinned clipboard items, and its search/launch tool now correctly identifies which app you wanted to open even if you misspell its name

Its Xfce desktop environment gets supports for color themes

As per usual, new versions of Kali come with new tools. In v2025.4, those are:

bpf-linker, a tool for statically linking multiple BPF object files together and perform optimizations needed to target older kernels

evil-winrm-py, a Python-based tool for executing commands on remote Windows machines using the Windows Remote Management protocol, and

hexstrike-ai, an MCP server that lets AI agents autonomously run tools

Kali NetHunter – the mobile mobile penetration testing platform – now supports:

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10 Plus, and S10 5G running LineageOS 23

OnePlus Nord running Android 16

Xiaomi Mi 9 running Android 15

Finally, like the Kali Everything image (which contains all Kali tools), the Kali Live image – a bootable version of Kali Linux that lets you run the operating system directly from a USB drive or DVD without installing it on your computer – is now downloadable only via BitTorrent, because of its increased size.

Other Kali Linux 2025.4 images can be downloaded here.

