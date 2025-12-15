Kali Linux 2025.4: New tools and “quality-of-life” improvements
OffSec has released Kali Linux 2025.4, a new version of its widely used penetration testing and digital forensics platform.
Most of the changes are related to appearance and usability:
- Kali’s GNOME desktop environment now organizes Kali tools into folders via the app grid, and there’s a shortcut for opening a terminal window
- Its KDE Plasma desktop enviroment now comes with a new screenshot tool with added editing features, offers quick access to pinned clipboard items, and its search/launch tool now correctly identifies which app you wanted to open even if you misspell its name
- Its Xfce desktop environment gets supports for color themes
As per usual, new versions of Kali come with new tools. In v2025.4, those are:
- bpf-linker, a tool for statically linking multiple BPF object files together and perform optimizations needed to target older kernels
- evil-winrm-py, a Python-based tool for executing commands on remote Windows machines using the Windows Remote Management protocol, and
- hexstrike-ai, an MCP server that lets AI agents autonomously run tools
Kali NetHunter – the mobile mobile penetration testing platform – now supports:
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10 Plus, and S10 5G running LineageOS 23
- OnePlus Nord running Android 16
- Xiaomi Mi 9 running Android 15
Finally, like the Kali Everything image (which contains all Kali tools), the Kali Live image – a bootable version of Kali Linux that lets you run the operating system directly from a USB drive or DVD without installing it on your computer – is now downloadable only via BitTorrent, because of its increased size.
Other Kali Linux 2025.4 images can be downloaded here.
