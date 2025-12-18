Concentric AI expands Private Scan Manager with Azure support for regulated industries

Concentric AI announced expanded Private Scan Manager functionality in its Semantic Intelligence data security governance platform. Customers now have the ability to deploy Semantic Intelligence within their own private Microsoft Azure cloud. This follows an announcement earlier this year where Concentric AI announced support for private scanning in AWS environments, and gives customers the choice of deploying in either private cloud environment.

For compliance reasons, organizations in certain highly regulated industries must process their data on-premises. With Concentric AI’s Private Scan Manager for Azure, these organizations can now meet compliance standards while also benefiting from the advanced categorization, remediation, and comprehensive GenAI data security capabilities of its leading data security governance solution.

“At a time when legacy players in the data security space are discontinuing support for on-prem deployments, this capability from Concentric AI is well-timed to meet the needs of a large portion of the market that requires their sensitive data to remain within their own environment,” said Arthur Hedge, President of Castle Ventures Corporation.

Private Scan Manager for Azure is an ideal deployment option for U.S. government agencies, public sector entities, and contractors that use Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High to manage and secure Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

It also gives other organizations with highly sensitive data that cannot leave their on-premises environments, such as those in healthcare and financial services, the flexibility to leverage AI-driven data security governance to discover and categorize all their structured and unstructured data at unprecedented speeds and with exceptional accuracy, all while maintaining regulatory compliance by ensuring that their sensitive data never leaves their on-prem environments.

With Private Scan Manager for Azure, all raw data scanning and categorization occurs in the organization’s private Microsoft Azure cloud. As a result, organizations don’t need the significant computing resources required to run the software on their own servers or the operational resources to manage, maintain, and upgrade it.

“While other vendors are stepping away from on-prem deployments, Concentric AI remains focused on giving our customers choices,” said Dhruv Jhain, VP of Product at Concentric AI. “Concentric AI’s Private Scan Manager for Azure is important to organizations in highly regulated industries, for example, hedge funds, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, telcos, and so on, because it can help them reap the operational benefits of SaaS and alleviate heavy data processing burdens while at the same time enabling adherence to compliance mandates.”

Semantic Intelligence redefines what’s possible in data security governance by serving as a single end-to-end platform to protect enterprise data wherever it lives and however it travels. This includes data at rest across cloud and on-premises environments; data in motion being emailed, uploaded to file sharing applications, and posted on social media, and across all the GenAI applications users interact with.

Instead of relying on rigid rules, keywords, or data samples, Semantic Intelligence uses its patented AI to understand the context behind both structured and unstructured data. This enables it to identify not only PII, PCI, and PHI with exceptional accuracy, but also sensitive information such as intellectual property and critical business documents that others may overlook.

The result is stronger, more accurate classifications and access policies within the platform and across a customer’s security stack. Its category-aware DLP protects sensitive data from being leaked through email and GenAI applications while continuous risk monitoring and remediation ensure that excessive permissions, risky sharing, data that’s unclassified, misclassified, or in the wrong location, and anomalous behavior in relation to data are handled automatically.