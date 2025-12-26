The next big IT security battle is all about privileged access

Leostream predicts changes in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) in 2026 driven by new realities of cybersecurity, hybridization, AI, and more.

Passwordless moves from pilot to production

In 2026, passwordless authentication will shift from isolated pilots to full-scale enterprise adoption within privileged environments. Hardware keys, passkeys, and biometric verification will replace traditional credentials, reducing reliance on shared passwords and vaults. This transition will be driven by compliance mandates and the operational cost of credential sprawl.

As the space matures, privileged access workflows will increasingly depend on adaptive authentication policies that validate identity and device posture in real time. Vendors that offer flexible passwordless frameworks and integrations with existing IAM and PAM systems will see increased market traction. This will mark a shift in the promised end of passwords, eliminating one of the most exploited attack vectors in privilege abuse and account takeovers.

AI-assisted session security

In 2026, AI will go beyond passive monitoring and become a proactive participant in securing IT resources via privileged sessions. Machine-learning models will analyze behavioral baselines, identify and alert to anomalies, and automatically enforce policies such as session termination, masking, or step-up authentication when suspicious patterns arise.

Instead of relying solely on human auditors or predefined rules, IAM/PAM solutions will use generative AI to summarize risky session activities, detect lateral movement indicators, and suggest remediations in real time. AI-assisted security will make privileged access oversight continuous and contextual, helping enterprises detect insider threats and compromised accounts faster than ever before. This will also move the industry toward autonomous access governance.

Browser-based and clientless privileged access

In the coming year, browser-based access methods will increase in IAM/PAM implementations. Instead of thick clients or VPN dependencies, privileged users will connect securely through hardened browsers with integrated credential injection, clipboard control, and keystroke isolation. New technical and workforce realities will accelerate this model, enabling secure privileged access from any location or device without installing agents.

Clientless architectures will reduce operational overhead, simplify onboarding for third-party vendors, and eliminate common endpoint risks as organizations seek faster deployment, easier scalability, and improved user experience.

Increase in threat-driven urgency

Compromised privileged credentials will remain the single most direct path to data loss, and a sharp rise in targeted breaches, ransomware campaigns, and supply-chain intrusions involving administrative accounts will elevate IAM/PAM to a board-level concern in 2026. Enterprises will accelerate investments in vendor privileged access tools to mitigate risk from contractors, managed service providers, and external support staff.

Under the umbrella of this threat, vendor PAM becomes not just a compliance checkbox, but a core resilience capability with measurable risk reduction, audit capabilities, traceability, and blockchain-style accountability.

Hybridization of everything

The shift to cloud is hardly a trend, but the concept of hybrid infrastructure and resources will expand, and so will tools that simplify hybrid operations. Hybrid IT unifies cloud and on-premise architectures, while hybrid workforces are dispersed, remote, on-site, and everywhere in between. Hybrid users also encompass employees plus external parties, such as vendors, and nonhuman machine identities (service accounts, bots, containers, APIs). A hybrid workspace offers a collaborative ecosystem for accessing data, applications—and our coworkers—as needed.

Organizations will increasingly need solutions that can contend with the hybridization of everything, accommodate this increased complexity, and address security risks from all angles.

“Now and into the next year, we’re seeing how enterprise needs are evolving in IAM/PAM, and what tools and technologies are creating those changes,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “At the same time, rising cybersecurity threats force greater focus on how organizations manage the risk of user access.”

