What shadow AI means for SaaS security and integrations

In this Help Net Security video, Jaime Blasco, CTO at Nudge Security, discusses why shadow AI matters to security teams. He describes how AI adoption happens in two ways, through company led programs and through employees choosing tools on their own. That second path often happens without oversight, which creates risk when data, systems, or production environments are involved.

Blasco walks through why security teams need visibility into AI tools, SaaS platforms, and the integrations that connect them. He explains how embedded AI features inside common SaaS products expand risk, even when employees are not using standalone AI tools.

The video also looks at how integrations, OAuth grants, and abandoned connections can be abused by attackers. Blasco closes with practical steps for reducing risk, including inventorying integrations, setting approval processes, limiting permissions, and reviewing access on a regular basis.