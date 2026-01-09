Product showcase: TrackerControl lets Android users see who’s tracking them

TrackerControl is an open-source Android application designed to give users visibility into and control over the hidden data within mobile apps. Many apps routinely communicate with third-party services that collect information about usage. TrackerControl makes this activity visible and allows users to decide what should be blocked.

Settings

Network options focus on analysis rather than blocking. Users can view detected tracker connections, manage blocklists used for identification, and enable secure DNS (DoH) to protect DNS queries during traffic analysis.

Advanced options provide deeper controls for experienced users. For example, users can enable analysis of system apps, which is disabled by default because it may affect device behavior, and log detailed connection information to ADB for debugging or research. These settings allow users to refine which traffic is monitored and how detailed the logs are, though some options may impact performance or interfere with blocking features.

The Backup section allows users to export and restore TrackerControl settings and logs. This helps preserve configurations across reinstalls and enables offline analysis of traffic data.

Local traffic analysis without external servers

TrackerControl monitors network traffic from all installed apps to identify which external domains they contact and which of those are associated with trackers. It uses Android’s local VPN functionality to analyze traffic directly on the device. As a result, all monitoring and decision-making happen locally, with no reliance on external VPN servers.

The app combines multiple blocklists to identify known tracker domains and supports custom blocklists created by users. It integrates signatures from established tracker analysis projects to detect tracking libraries embedded in app code. Through the interface, users can see which companies receive data and for what purposes, such as analytics or advertising.

TrackerControl offers optional secure DNS (DNS-over-HTTPS) to protect DNS queries from eavesdropping by network providers. Encrypting DNS requests reduces the risk of tracking at the network layer and can be enabled within the app as an additional privacy measure.

The app does not require root access and works on standard Android devices. It avoids intercepting SSL content, focusing instead on connection metadata.

TrackerControl also provides educational insights into privacy rights, including information related to data protection laws such as the GDPR. This helps users make informed decisions about the apps they install and the data flows they permit.

App inspection and platform availability

In addition to live network monitoring, TrackerControl can analyze installed apps for known tracking libraries. By scanning app code signatures against public privacy databases, it highlights potential tracking even before an app is actively used.

Multiple versions of TrackerControl are available. The full version, which includes blocking functionality, can be obtained from the project’s GitHub repository or F-Droid. A “slim” version is available on Google Play and focuses on tracker analysis due to store restrictions.

A feature-reduced iOS version is also in development. This version will support tracker analysis, although blocking capabilities may be limited by platform constraints.

Overall, TrackerControl provides practical tools for monitoring, understanding, and reducing mobile tracking, while keeping processing local and transparent.