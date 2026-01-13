Cybersecurity jobs available right now: January 13, 2026

CISO

CSIRO | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead and manage CSIRO’s cyber security strategy and program in alignment with the broader protective security framework. You will establish, maintain, and mature the information security governance framework, including the cyber policy suite, in line with regulatory and compliance requirements.

Cyber Defence Specialist – Vulnerability

Airbus Protect | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Defence Specialist – Vulnerability, you will support the development of the Airbus Protect Vulnerability Management service and build strong working relationships with international teams. You will identify, assess, and prioritize security vulnerabilities, advise on remediation, conduct vulnerability scanning and tracking across customer networks, and maintain awareness of vulnerability management frameworks and threat intelligence.

Cyber Security Engineer

Confidential | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will manage and optimize SIEM platforms such as LogRhythm, FortiSIEM, and Splunk. You will develop and tune detection rules, correlation logic, and alerts, lead threat detection using MITRE ATT&CK and threat intelligence, and conduct proactive threat hunting and root cause analysis.

Cyber Security Engineer

Arctic Wolf | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will support client projects alongside senior engineers and serve as the main contact for security incidents reported by the SOC. You will analyze customer security weaknesses, produce technical documentation, troubleshoot issues with team support, and communicate basic security best practices to non technical stakeholders.

Cybersecurity Engineer II

McDonald’s | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer II, you will implement secure and scalable authentication and access control solutions, partnering with other IAM and technical teams to build secure, user-centric identity and access experiences that delight our employees, franchisees, partners, and restaurant staff.

Cyber Security Analyst

Bayer | Poland | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will monitor security alerts and incidents and respond to reduce risk and operational impact. You will work with IT and security teams to implement and validate security controls, stay current on threats and best practices, and review logs, event data, and intelligence feeds to detect security activity.

Cyber Security Engineer, Threat Hunter

Darling Ingredients | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, Threat Hunter, you will conduct proactive threat hunts across enterprise systems, networks, cloud workloads, and endpoints using manual techniques and AI driven detection. You will develop and deploy machine learning and generative AI models to identify anomalies, classify threats, and improve detection. You will use AI based tools to accelerate malware analysis, log enrichment, correlation, and triage.

Cyber Threat Investigator

UK Ministry of Defence | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Investigator, you will use intelligence led and behavioral analysis to identify advanced adversary activity that evades traditional detection and shorten the time between compromise and discovery. You will monitor and analyze network traffic, system logs, and metadata to detect malicious activity, identify vulnerabilities, and assess operational impact.

Cybersecurity Specialist

Lavazza Group | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Specialist, you will maintain and optimize security policy frameworks, controls, and governance standards. You will support user and privileged account management, security operations, incident response, endpoint protection, and cloud and application security. You will help mature incident response capabilities, support vulnerability and threat management, contribute to threat intelligence, and assist with ongoing security awareness initiatives.

Detection & Response Analyst

Rapid7 | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Detection & Response Analyst, you will be responsible for identifying and analyzing malicious activity in a multitude of customer environments. You will be enabled to complete investigation scaling in complexity from simple account compromises and commodity malware infections, to complex web server compromises and zero-day vulnerability exploitation.

GenAI Security Specialist

ActiveFence | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a GenAI Security Specialist, you will execute advanced attacks against generative models and agentic frameworks to assess their security posture. You will identify weaknesses in AI models and supporting infrastructure and work with security teams to design mitigation strategies that strengthen resilience. You will apply advanced testing methods to support current security practices and document red team activities, findings, and recommendations with clarity.

Head of Cyber Security

HM Land Registry | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will lead cyber security assurance across a large, complex organization. You will assess the effectiveness of cyber controls, advise on improvements, and provide senior stakeholders with evidence based assurance on cyber risk.

IAM Governance Manager

QIAGEN | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an IAM Governance Manager, you will define and maintain the IAM strategy and governance framework, including policies and standard operating procedures, in alignment with business, IT, and regulatory requirements. You will lead the development and approval of authorization models, set recertification scope and timelines, and oversee privileged access management in complex environments.

Network Security Architect

Siemens Energy | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Architect, you will design and implement secure network architectures for operational technology and industrial control system environments, including SCADA, DCS, and PLCs. You will lead IT and OT network segmentation and access control strategies using mechanisms such as DMZs and firewalls. You will define and govern OT security architecture, standards, and policies to protect critical assets, and conduct risk, vulnerability, and gap assessments to identify and mitigate security issues.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Brex | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will perform code reviews, design reviews, penetration testing, and vulnerability management. You will develop and maintain tooling to perform static and dynamic testing of the Brex platform and tooling which supports secure developer workflows.

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst – SecOps

Schonfeld | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst – SecOps, you will prepare for and lead incident response, including participation in an on call rotation. You will continuously monitor security alerts in partnership with vendors and conduct threat hunting to identify previously undetected attacks. You will incorporate actionable threat intelligence into detection, monitoring, and hunting activities while tracking adversary behavior to guide program focus.

Senior Penetration Tester

NetworkPedia | Canada | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will lead full scope penetration testing across enterprise networks, web applications, APIs, and cloud platforms. You will conduct black box, white box, and grey box assessments to uncover real world threats and privilege escalation paths. You will perform manual and automated exploitation using tools such as Burp Suite Pro, Metasploit, and OWASP ZAP. You will carry out static and dynamic application security testing aligned with OWASP Top 10 and ASVS requirements.

Senior Security Operations Center Analyst

Thinkproject | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Operations Center Analyst, you will investigate and respond to security alerts from SIEM, EDR, and other tools across endpoints, networks, cloud platforms, and applications. You will lead proactive threat hunting using threat intelligence, logs, and infrastructure telemetry to uncover indicators of compromise.

Senior Security Penetration Tester

AGAPI | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Penetration Tester, you will conduct penetration testing across web applications, mobile platforms, cloud infrastructure, and internal networks. You will perform in depth testing of APIs, authentication, and identity and access management to prevent unauthorized privilege escalation.

Senior Security Engineer, Application & Platform Security

Sentry | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, Application & Platform Security, you will lead high impact initiatives from concept through design and implementation. You will work across the company to drive security objectives, research and evaluate new technologies with scalability in mind, and identify threats and vulnerabilities while helping develop and implement protections for systems and data.

Senior SOC Analyst

BESTSECRET Group | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Senior SOC Analyst, you will monitor and analyze security events across the cloud environment and review security implementations. You will help create and optimize playbooks, challenge existing configurations, and implement countermeasures for active threats. You will work on automating responses and workflows, define and implement detection rules, and identify system hardening opportunities to shape the future of the SOC.

Senior Vulnerability Analyst (Vulnerability Management)

Income Insurance Limited | Singapore | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Vulnerability Analyst (Vulnerability Management), you will manage vulnerability scanning, remediation tracking, and fix verification. You will triage bug bounty and disclosure reports, coordinate penetration testing with external vendors, assess risk and controls, and communicate findings and impact to stakeholders.

Threat Intelligence Lead

Sardine | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Lead, you will identify and monitor external threat groups targeting Sardine and its merchants for account takeover and payment fraud. You will investigate tools used by fraudsters and cybercriminals for bot driven and payment fraud through dark web and OSINT sources. You will own and manage the full threat intelligence lifecycle, including planning, collection, analysis, production, and dissemination of intelligence on cybercrime and financial fraud.