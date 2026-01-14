Product showcase: Orbot – Tor VPN for iOS

Orbot for iOS is a free, open-source networking tool that routes supported app traffic through the Tor network. Developed by the Guardian Project, it is intended for users who want to reduce tracking and limit network-level monitoring on iPhone and iPad.

How it works

Orbot routes internet traffic through the Tor network, encrypting data and relaying it across multiple nodes before it reaches its destination. This masks the user’s IP address and makes traffic analysis more difficult. The iOS interface is straightforward, showing connection status and allowing users to enable or disable routing at any time.

On iOS, Orbot provides system-level tunneling for apps that support proxy routing. Once enabled, compatible apps can send traffic through Tor without individual configuration. This is useful on public Wi-Fi, mobile networks, and other environments where traffic inspection is common.

Exit country control

Orbot for iOS allows users to influence where Tor traffic exits the network. By entering ISO country codes in the settings, users can request exit relays in specific countries. This can help when accessing region-restricted services. Because Tor normally selects relays at random, restricting exit options can reduce available paths and affect reliability.

Content Blocker

Orbot for iOS includes a Content Blocker extension that works with supported browsers. It allows users to define rules that block or filter specific types of content. Custom rules can be created and edited, giving users control over which web requests are allowed or blocked.

The Content Blocker operates as a separate extension enabled through iOS Safari settings. Once active, rules apply to web pages viewed in Safari or other browsers that support Apple’s content-blocking API. This can limit the loading of certain scripts or trackers and complements Tor-based traffic routing.

Auth Cookies option

The Auth Cookies option in Orbot for iOS exists to support private v3 onion services that require client authentication, and most users will never need to use it unless they’ve been given a specific key by a service operator.

Performance considerations

Browsing through Orbot is slower than with a standard VPN because traffic is encrypted and routed through multiple Tor relays. Orbot may also fail to connect on networks with advanced restrictions; in such cases, using Tor bridges or switching bridge types can help.

Orbot provides a practical way to reduce surveillance, protect sensitive activity, and improve privacy on mobile devices.