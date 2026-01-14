Proton expands its Lumo AI assistant with encrypted, project-based workspaces

Lumo is Proton’s AI assistant, built with a focus on privacy and user control. It runs on Proton’s infrastructure and is designed so conversations are not used to train models or retained beyond what is required to provide the service. Lumo avoids tracking, limits data exposure, and keeps user interactions separate from advertising or profiling systems. The aim is to offer an AI tool that understands ongoing work and supports users from early ideas through execution.

In version 1.3, Lumo introduces Projects, encrypted spaces where users can group chats, files, and requirements for a task and keep them in sync across devices and sessions. This allows Lumo to maintain context across larger projects or recurring work, such as reports, coursework, or planning tasks.

Encrypted AI workspaces

With Projects, you can keep all files and chats for a project in one place, along with project-specific instructions. Lumo keeps track of conversations and files within each project, so you don’t need to repeat instructions. It can resume work with context already established.

Projects can be created for different purposes, each with tailored instructions. For example, you might manage multiple clients or cases and want Lumo to retain different details for each. Because Lumo remembers background, preferred tone, and focus areas, you spend less time re-explaining and get more relevant results.

Private project data with zero-access encryption

Each Project has its own encrypted space for uploading files and resources relevant to that work. This helps Lumo provide appropriate responses when analyzing documents or summarizing information.

Because Projects are integrated with Proton Drive, it’s easy to link folders and files to each space. These spaces are available only to you, your chats are zero-access encrypted, and Lumo does not use your data to train AI models.

Availability

Projects are available to all Lumo users. Free accounts include one Project, with the option to upgrade to Lumo Plus for unlimited Projects. For businesses, Lumo Professional offers additional features for Proton’s AI assistant.