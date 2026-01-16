New infosec products of the week: January 16, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Acronis, JumpCloud, Noction, and SpyCloud.

Acronis Archival Storage brings compliance-ready, S3-compatible cold storage to MSPs

Acronis announced the launch of Acronis Archival Storage, a long-term, compliant, and cost-efficient data storage and protection solution designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their small-to-medium business (SMBs) customers. With Acronis Archival Storage, users can retain large amounts of data securely, affordably, and with fast accessibility when it matters most.

JumpCloud introduces AI features to govern shadow AI and autonomous agents

JumpCloud is unveiling new AI capabilities to fuel safe innovation. Organizations can leverage JumpCloud’s platform to accelerate AI adoption. They can ensure compliance and control for all types of identity, human, non-human, and autonomous agents.

Noction adds automatic anomaly detection to IRP v4.3 for faster DDoS mitigation

Noction has released Noction Intelligent Routing Platform (IRP) v4.3, delivering new capabilities in automated DDoS detection, routing safety, and operational control for modern IP networks. A key highlight of IRP v4.3 is the introduction of Automatic Anomaly Detection (AAD), a new capability designed to identify abnormal traffic behavior and mitigate threats directly at the network edge.

SpyCloud launches Supply Chain Threat Protection to expose vendor identity risk

SpyCloud has released Supply Chain Threat Protection solution, an advanced layer of defense that expands identity threat protection across the extended workforce, including organizations’ entire vendor ecosystems. SpyCloud Supply Chain Threat Protection provides timely access to identity threats derived from billions of recaptured breach, malware, phished, and combolist data assets, empowering organizations, from enterprise security teams to public sector agencies, to act on credible threats rather than simply observe and accept risk.