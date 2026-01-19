British Army to spend £279 million on permanent cyber regiment base

The British Army has announced a new permanent base for its cyber regiment, backed by £279 million in government spending. The plan centres on 13 Signal Regiment, the unit responsible for defending Army networks and supporting cyber operations.

The regiment will relocate to Duke of Gloucester Barracks in Gloucestershire, where new facilities will support cyber training, operations, and intelligence work. The site will also host the Army’s Cyber, Information and Security Operations Centre.

“We are making this significant investment to enhance the Army’s cyber capabilities while delivering an improved lived experience for Service Personnel, alongside new homes for Service Families. Creating dozens of jobs, the work will also back local industry and demonstrates defence as an engine for growth,” noted Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry.

The decision comes during a period of sustained pressure on military networks. UK military networks were targeted by more than 90,000 cyber attacks over the past two years.

The build includes specialist technical buildings and secure training areas. Accommodation plans cover 248 single living spaces and 30 new homes for military families. The project is expected to create 92 jobs, including 32 apprenticeships.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with completion planned for 2030.

“This project is a great example of our ongoing effort to modernise our estate, improve the environments where our people live, work and train, and provide the facilities they need to carry out their vital roles for UK Defence,” said Major General AJ Smith CBE, Director of Basing and Infrastructure and Senior Responsible Owner for the DEO Army Programme.