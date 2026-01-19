Bytebase: Open-source database DevOps tool

Bytebase is a DevOps platform for managing database schema and data changes through a structured workflow. It provides a central place for teams to submit change requests, run reviews, and track executions across environments. The open-source edition is designed for organizations that want to run the software on their own infrastructure.

Organizing work through change requests

Bytebase structures activity around change requests. A request includes SQL statements, the target database, and the environment where the change will run. Each request moves through a defined approval process before execution.

Approvals are recorded as part of the request. Execution status and timestamps are added once the change runs. This creates a single record that shows the intent, review, and outcome of a database change.

The web interface presents these requests in lists and detail views. Users can see pending approvals, completed changes, and historical activity. Role-based access control defines who can submit requests, approve them, or manage system settings.

Schema review and policy enforcement

Schema review is built into the open-source version. When a request is submitted, Bytebase analyzes the SQL and checks it against configured review rules. These rules address areas such as naming conventions, index definitions, and potentially risky operations.

Policies are defined at the database or environment level. Review results appear directly within the change request, giving reviewers specific feedback tied to the SQL statements. This keeps the review process documented and repeatable.

Security and platform teams can use these policies to standardize database practices across projects. The review history becomes part of the system record for later reference.

Environment modeling and deployment flow

Bytebase models databases within environments such as development, staging, and production. Each environment can have its own approval requirements and access rules. Change requests always target a specific environment.

Teams can apply the same logical change across multiple environments by creating separate requests. Each execution is tracked independently, with its own approvals and timestamps. This supports staged deployment patterns that many organizations already follow.

Environment awareness also helps limit access. Permissions can restrict which users interact with sensitive databases, based on environment classification.

Audit logs and activity records

Audit logging is a core part of the platform. Bytebase records actions such as request creation, approval decisions, and executions. Each entry includes the user, action, and time.

These logs are accessible through the interface and stored as part of the system data. Over time, they form a chronological record of database change activity managed through the tool.

For security teams, this record supports compliance reporting and internal reviews. The depth and retention of logs depend on how the platform is deployed and maintained.

Supported databases in the open-source release

The open-source edition supports several commonly used relational databases. According to the project documentation, supported systems include MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MariaDB, and TiDB.

Support covers schema change execution, review, and tracking features. Database connections are configured with credentials and connection details stored in the platform. Access controls determine which users can submit changes to each database.

Behavior varies based on the SQL dialect and metadata capabilities of each database. Users interact with these systems through a consistent workflow in the Bytebase interface.

Bytebase is available for free on GitHub.

