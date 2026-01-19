Keepnet bets on agentic AI behavioral training to curb security mistakes

Keepnet launched its Agentic AI for Behavioral Microlearning solution, which moves success metrics from “completion rates” to behavior change and verifiable incident reduction. Agentic AI autonomously plans, creates, delivers, and optimizes training based on real-time risk data, eliminating manual intervention.

Organizations using Keepnet’s Agentic AI frameworks have achieved up to a 47% reduction in human-driven incidents within 90 days, giving organizations measurable risk reduction while employees receive short, contextual coaching instead of extra courses. At the same time, Agentic AI cuts content creation time from weeks to minutes and reduces costs from thousands of dollars per module to just pennies.

Key highlights

Behavior-first microlearning: Short, targeted interventions triggered by real user actions, such as phishing clicks, risky behaviors, or policy friction, rather than scheduled once-a-year courses.

Speed to delivery and time to value: New behavior-first programs go live in days, not months, with microlearning generated in under two minutes in any language or culture; autonomous agentic AI handles the planning, creation, and optimization behind the scenes, eliminating traditional 4–6 week content cycles and reducing specialist workload.

Hyper-personalization at scale: Training adapts to department, role, risk profile, simulation history, language, and behavioral patterns for each employee.

Executive-level human risk metrics: Defensible linkage from interventions to reductions in incidents, enabling CISOs to understand ongoing gaps and report human risk in the same language as other controls.

Breakthrough economics: Content that previously took four weeks to produce can now be generated in two minutes, up to 20,000× faster and 350,000× cheaper.

From completion theater to behavior change

Many organizations can show 98–100% training completion rates and spotless audit trails, yet still experience rising phishing, business email compromise (BEC), and social engineering incidents; spending money, time, and effort with no statistical reduction in the risk profile is painful and existentially threatening.

Keepnet’s research calls this “completion theater”: programs optimized for audit compliance rather than real behavior change, where best practices are consistently reflected in day-to-day actions.

Keepnet’s Agentic AI Behavioral Microlearning turns that model on its head by measuring success in terms of fewer incidents, fewer repeat offenders, and faster reporting, not just course completions or quiz scores.

“CISOs don’t need more content; they need behavior change they can prove,” said Ozan Ucar, Founder & CEO of Keepnet. “Our Agentic AI designs, localizes, and improves microlearning on its own, cutting creation from weeks to minutes and cost to pennies, while giving leaders the one thing they’ve been missing: a clear line between training interventions and reduced human-driven incidents.”

Early deployments highlighted in the playbook show reductions of up to 82% in repeat phishing clicks and 65% in BEC susceptibility in subsequent quarters, as employees receive timely, contextual coaching instead of generic training.