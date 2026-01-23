Ring now lets users verify whether videos have been altered

To give users peace of mind, Ring has introduced a new content authenticity feature that allows them to verify whether a Ring video has been edited or altered. Ring Verify adds a digital security seal that breaks if the video is changed in any way.

“Think of it like the tamper-evident seal on a medicine bottle—if anyone changes the video in any way, even something small like trimming a few seconds or adjusting the brightness, the seal breaks,” said Ring’s announcement.

How it works

Ring Verify is automatically included with every video downloaded from any Ring device recorded from December 2025 onward, so there’s no setup required. Checking the authenticity of a video is straightforward.

Visit this page, submit the video link (which stays in your browser and is never sent anywhere), and you’ll receive immediate results showing whether the footage is verified Ring video.

Content verification is available for all videos downloaded or shared from Ring’s cloud, no matter which Ring device recorded them. Embedded content credentials are automatically included in every video that leaves Ring’s cloud. Videos recorded with end-to-end encryption will always return a “not verified” result.

When a video is “not verified”

If a Ring video is marked as “verified,” it means it has not been altered since it was downloaded from Ring. If a video is shown as “not verified,” it may have been downloaded before Ring Verify launched, modified after download, or uploaded to video-sharing platforms that compress the file.

When a video is not verified, Ring cannot confirm its origin. In this case, you can ask the person who shared the video to send you a link directly from their Ring app instead. Videos downloaded directly from the app will be verified and include the security seal.