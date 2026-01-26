EU opens new investigation into Grok on X

The European Commission has opened a new formal investigation into X under the Digital Services Act over risks linked to the deployment of its AI tool Grok in the EU.

Regulators are examining whether X properly assessed and mitigated risks tied to the spread of illegal content following Grok’s introduction on the platform. The content under scrutiny includes manipulated sexually explicit images and material that may amount to child sexual abuse content. The Commission states that these risks appear to have materialised, exposing users in the EU to serious harm.

The investigation will assess whether X met its obligations to identify and mitigate systemic risks, including risks related to illegal content, gender based violence, and serious negative consequences for physical and mental well being arising from Grok’s features. Authorities are also reviewing whether the company conducted and submitted an ad hoc risk assessment covering Grok’s impact on the platform’s overall risk profile before the features were deployed.

In parallel, the Commission has expanded its earlier investigation opened in December 2023 into X’s recommender systems. That inquiry examines whether the company properly assessed and mitigated systemic risks associated with those systems, including risks linked to its move toward a Grok based recommender model.

If breaches are confirmed, the Commission may find that X violated multiple provisions of the Digital Services Act governing risk assessment, mitigation measures, and reporting obligations. The Commission has stated that the opening of formal proceedings does not predetermine the outcome.

The investigation is being carried out in cooperation with Coimisiún na Meán, Ireland’s Digital Services Coordinator, which is participating due to Ireland being X’s country of establishment in the EU.

“Sexual deepfakes of women and children are a violent, unacceptable form of degradation. With this investigation, we will determine whether X has met its legal obligations under the DSA, or whether it treated the rights of European citizens, including those of women and children, as collateral damage of its service,” said Henna Virkkunen, EVP for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.