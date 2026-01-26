Google ties AI Search to Gmail and Photos, raising new privacy questions

Google is expanding Personal Intelligence into AI Mode in Google Search to deliver more personalized search results. AI Mode can securely connect to your Gmail and Google Photos to provide tailored recommendations without requiring you to repeatedly explain your preferences or ongoing plans.

Personal Intelligence

“Personal Intelligence transforms Search into an experience that feels uniquely yours by connecting the dots across your Google apps. Starting today, Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers can opt-in to securely connect Gmail and Google Photos to AI Mode. With this new experience, you can tap into your own personal context and insights to unlock even more helpful Search responses that are tailored to you,” Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search, explained.

Personal Intelligence may not always personalize perfectly and can make mistakes. If a result seems incorrect, you can clarify what you’re looking for with a follow-up in AI Mode or give feedback with a “thumbs down.”

AI Mode uses Gemini 3. It does not train directly on the user’s Gmail inbox or Google Photos library. Instead, it processes data for specific prompts and improves over time based on the model’s responses.

Feature rollout

The ability to connect AI Mode to Gmail and Google Photos is rolling out as a Labs feature. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will have access automatically once it becomes available. If they haven’t received an invite, they can enable it in Search personalization settings. Personal Google accounts can also try the feature. Workspace business, enterprise, and education accounts are not included during this experimental phase.

By opting in, you allow AI Mode to access more of your personal data so it can deliver tailored search results. Personalized results may sometimes go off track, for example, if you have many photos of a friend’s cat, the system might incorporate that into its recommendations. If you are concerned about data privacy, you can opt out in the Search personalization settings.

Privacy implications

For now, Google is framing this as a limited, opt-in experiment that connects AI Mode only to Gmail and Photos. What we don’t know is where this approach ultimately stops.

There is no commitment about whether personal context will remain confined to these two services or expand further once users grow comfortable with AI-driven search that draws on more of their personal data.

Once this model starts to feel normal, the bigger question is how much real choice users will have if deeply personalized AI search becomes the standard way people expect Google to work.