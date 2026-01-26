Apple updates AirTag with expanded range and improved findability

Apple has released a new version of its AirTag tracking accessory that extends its connectivity range and improves how items are located. The updated AirTag uses a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, similar to the chip in the iPhone 17 lineup, to increase the distance at which Precision Finding can guide users to a lost item.

Apple said the device can guide a user from up to 50 percent farther away than the previous model using haptic, visual, and audio cues. An upgraded Bluetooth chip also expands the range at which items can be detected by linked devices.

The new AirTag’s internal speaker is louder than on the previous model, which Apple said allows the sound to be heard from a greater distance. Precision Finding for AirTag is now available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices when paired with compatible software releases.

Integration with Find My network and Share Item Location

AirTag works with Apple’s Find My network, a system that uses nearby Apple devices to detect and report the approximate location of a tagged item. When an AirTag is out of Bluetooth range of its paired iPhone, the network can help locate it by leveraging these other devices.

Apple also built on Share Item Location, a feature in iOS that lets a user share the location of a misplaced object with people or services that might assist in recovering it. The company highlighted partnerships with more than 50 airlines that accept Share Item Location links securely, allowing a customer support team to view the temporary location of tagged luggage. Apple said airline partners reported reductions in baggage delays and “truly lost” luggage after adopting this feature.

Security and privacy protections

The updated AirTag continues to include safeguards aimed at preserving privacy and limiting misuse. Apple described the device as designed exclusively for tracking objects and not people or pets. It retains features such as frequently changing Bluetooth identifiers and cross-platform alerts that warn users if an unknown tracker is detected nearby. The company also said AirTag does not store location data or history on the device itself and that all communication with the Find My network is encrypted so only the owner can access the location information.

Privacy concerns have surrounded item trackers since AirTag’s original launch in 2021, with reports of misuse for unauthorized tracking drawing attention in both media and regulatory discussions. Apple’s current design and alerting measures respond in part to these concerns by providing notifications and tools for finding misplaced devices or potential unwanted trackers.

Compatibility and product details

The new AirTag keeps the same physical form as earlier models and is compatible with existing accessories, including key rings and holders designed for previous generations. The device requires an iPhone running iOS 26 or later or an iPad with iPadOS 26 or later, and certain features require that the device be signed into an iCloud account with Find My enabled. Precision Finding on Apple Watch requires watchOS 26.2.1 or later.

Apple is offering the refreshed AirTag at the same U.S. retail prices as before: $29 for a single unit and $99 for a four-pack. Customers can add personalized engraving at no extra charge when ordering through Apple’s online store or app. Retail availability is expected to begin at Apple Store locations later this week, and the product will also be sold through authorized resellers.

Not sold on Apple’s new AirTag? The first-generation AirTag four-pack is $69.99.