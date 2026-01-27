Cybersecurity jobs available right now: January 27, 2026

CISO

micro1 | USA | Remote – View job details

As a CISO, you will define the enterprise security vision and implement a zero-trust architecture across systems and data pipelines. You will secure AI Labs environments, oversee identity and access management and security governance, ensure regulatory and client compliance, and maintain 24/7 threat detection, incident response, and crisis management capabilities.

CISO & Head of IT

Bringg | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO & Head of IT, you will lead security risk assessments and remediation in partnership with engineering, IT, and business teams. You will define and maintain security policies and secure-by-design practices, and lead incident preparedness through response planning, tabletop exercises, and coordination with Legal, Product House, and external partners.

Cyber Security Engineer

CHAGEE | Singapore | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will build security automation and integrate tools across cloud, application, endpoint, network, and fraud systems. You will support detection engineering and vulnerability management, perform incident and fraud investigations through log analysis, produce reports and timelines, and work with teams to close security control gaps.

Cybersecurity Defence Senior Manager

Dunnes Stores | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Defence Senior Manager, you will define and maintain the cybersecurity defence and threat intelligence strategy, oversee intelligence collection and analysis to identify threat trends and TTPs, and lead the SOC and incident response teams to manage and recover from security incidents.

Cybersecurity Incident Responder

Datacom | New Zealand | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Incident Responder, you will will investigate and contain major security incidents using forensic techniques and tools such as EDR, SIEM, and XDR. You will analyze logs to identify intrusion vectors and root causes, build incident timelines, recommend preventive actions, and collect digital evidence in line with industry standards.

Cybersecurity Senior Engineer

Wolfspeed | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Senior Engineer, you will oversee daily security operations, enhance and maintain on-prem and cloud security infrastructure, continuously tune monitoring and detection capabilities, and manage the security of IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and Office 365 environments.

Cyber Security Consultant

Immersive | UAE | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Consultant, you will partner with customers to support their business objectives and cybersecurity initiatives, define strategies and roadmaps to build cyber workforce resilience, and engage executives and technical leaders through regular executive business reviews. You will recommend improvements to existing programs, propose new initiatives, and drive adoption to maximize the value of the Immersive Labs platform.

Incident Response Analyst

Alignerr | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Incident Response Analyst, you will examine security events, alerts, and incident cases to determine their impact, root cause, and appropriate remediation. You will also evaluate detection rules, alerting pipelines, and investigative playbooks, and verify that AI-generated incident analysis accurately reflects real-world security operations.

Incident Response Lead – Cybersecurity

McCormick & Company | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an Incident Response Lead – Cybersecurity, you will ead incident response activities, including coordination and management of the end-to-end process. You will develop and maintain incident response plans to ensure effective enterprise response, conduct training sessions and tabletop exercises for threat detection and response teams and other stakeholders, and develop and track key performance indicators to measure the effectiveness of the incident response program.

Information Security Manager

Ankabut | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Manager, you will develop and maintain security policies and standards aligned with regulations and industry best practices. You will lead enterprise risk and vulnerability assessments, oversee monitoring and incident detection, and manage incident response activities including investigation, reporting, and corrective actions.

Information Security Officer

FRS Systems | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will develop and implement IT security policies and procedures, establish and enhance the information security management system, and conduct risk analyses and security assessments. You will advise management on information security matters, ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements such as NIS2, GDPR, and PCI DSS, and lead security training and awareness initiatives for employees.

Information Systems Security Officer

Anduril Industries | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information Systems Security Officer, you will perform iterative security functions to meet requirements and deliver results. You will apply commercial technology standards in classified, air-gapped environments, support the ISSM and Classified Infrastructure team in meeting stakeholder and contractual needs, tailor NIST 800-53 controls, oversee continuous monitoring, and conduct security scanning on Anduril’s products and accredited information systems.

Network Security Engineer / Senior Security Specialist

Socium | India | Remote – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer / Senior Security Specialist, you will design and deliver network security solutions in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, collaborate with stakeholders on secure architectures, and deploy and manage firewalls, IPS, XDR, and Cloudflare to protect against network and DDoS threats.

Offensive Security SME

Kyndryl | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As an Offensive Security SME, you will assess and prioritize risks through threat modeling, design a modern security architecture for a service provider environment, and maintain security policies while working with cross-functional teams to implement controls such as encryption, authentication, and authorization.

OT/IoT Cybersecurity Specialist

CMA CGM | France | On-site – View job details

As an OT/IoT Cybersecurity Specialist, you will develop and implement security baselines and reference architectures for OT/IoT environments. You will conduct security assessments against industry frameworks, define remediation roadmaps, contribute to OT/IoT security initiatives, and collaborate with security, IT/OT, and engineering teams to embed security into system design, build, and operations.

Penetration Tester

OnSecurity | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will deliver remote web, API, mobile, and infrastructure penetration tests and identify, analyze, and exploit vulnerabilities beyond automated tools. You will produce high-quality reports for developers and security teams, collaborate with internal testers to refine methodologies and tooling, contribute to TestNet and methodology development, and mentor junior testers.

Penetration Tester – Cyber Security Supervisor

RSM | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester – Cyber Security Supervisor, you will supervise and lead security assessments, including static and dynamic application security testing. You will conduct manual penetration testing on web applications, network devices, and other systems, and develop, enhance, and interpret security standards and guidance.

Principal Security Engineer

Oracle | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Security Engineer, you will conduct threat modeling, security architecture reviews, and risk assessments, and provide guidance on mitigating identified issues. You will create and maintain technical security standards and patterns, set the benchmark for AI security requirements at OCI, and stay up to date on advances in AI technologies to strengthen OCI’s security posture.

Security Evolutions Team Manager

ESSP SAS | France | On-site – View job details

As Security Evolutions Team Manager, you will lead the design and implementation of security architectures and frameworks with risk analysis embedded in decision-making. You will oversee security risk assessments and threat modeling to prioritize and mitigate risks, and develop governance through risk-informed policies, standards, and controls aligned with business and compliance requirements.

Senior Application Security Engineer

BrainRocket | European Union | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will design secure-by-design application and cloud architectures, work with product and engineering teams to implement and validate security controls across CI/CD and deployments, define security policies and capabilities, automate threat modeling, and oversee application security for cloud migrations.

Senior Cyber Defense Analyst, Insider Threat, GC

Nike | China | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Defense Analyst, Insider Threat, GC, you will conduct all-source, cyber, and investigative analysis to assess insider risk and assign risk levels. You will integrate and analyze data from network monitoring, UEBA, DLP, and other analytics tools to identify trends, anomalies, and suspicious patterns, perform data triage, and elevate events of concern. You will also support insider threat investigations in accordance with established policies and procedures and document findings in written reports.

Senior Incident Response Security Engineer

Prima | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Incident Response Security Engineer, you will strengthen EDR/XDR and DLP configurations, define new SIEM detections, and improve enrichment and SIEM/SOAR integrations. You will automate alert triage and incident response playbooks, define response runbooks, lead tabletop exercises, and serve as a technical lead during security investigations and response.

Senior Site Reliability Engineer

OffSec | EMEA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Site Reliability Engineer, you will design and operate large-scale, secure lab infrastructure across hybrid cloud and on-prem environments. You will lead infrastructure architecture and automation, optimize performance and cost, mentor teams, and ensure reliability through monitoring, incident response, and secure network design.

SOC Analyst 1

The Lubrizol Corporation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a SOC Analyst 1, you will operationalize OT monitoring processes within the SOC and support SOC processes that extend beyond OT. You will conduct thorough security investigations based on alerts generated by security tools and develop and execute defined incident response playbooks to investigate security incidents.

VP, Security Strategy

Snyk | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a VP, Security Strategy, you will define the future of DevSecOps and AI security through research and thought leadership, align roadmaps with C-level customers, unify security products into a single platform, lead cross-functional strategy councils, identify innovation and M&A opportunities, and oversee Security Research & Labs.