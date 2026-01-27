Tenable One AI Exposure delivers unified visibility and governance across AI, cloud and SaaS

Tenable announced general availability of Tenable One AI Exposure. With this release, the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform unifies AI protection, discovery and usage governance across the enterprise, including SaaS platforms, cloud services, APIs and agents.

AI is deeply embedded and interconnected throughout organizations, creating the “AI Exposure Gap,” a largely invisible form of exposure that emerges across applications, infrastructure, identities, agents and data, and that most security teams are not equipped to manage. Many organizations lack visibility into where AI is used, which data or processes it touches, who owns or has access, or how users interact with it.

Tenable provides a comprehensive exposure management platform for AI-related risk, bringing AI exposure into the same unified approach organizations already use to manage cyber risk across their attack surface. With AI security capabilities, Tenable One now continuously discovers AI across the entire organization, internal and external, on-premises and cloud, delivering a complete, risk-aware view of where AI operates, how it is connected and where exposure is created.

Enhanced capabilities include:

Unified AI visibility: Continuously discover sanctioned and shadow AI across internal, cloud and external environments, including applications, workloads, APIs and agents, to understand where AI exists, how it is used, and where exposure begins.

Continuously discover sanctioned and shadow AI across internal, cloud and external environments, including applications, workloads, APIs and agents, to understand where AI exists, how it is used, and where exposure begins. Contextualized exposure insight: Correlate AI usage, infrastructure, identity and data to reveal how exposure is created across interconnected systems, eliminate noise, see potential AI attack paths and prioritize AI risk based on real business impact.

Correlate AI usage, infrastructure, identity and data to reveal how exposure is created across interconnected systems, eliminate noise, see potential AI attack paths and prioritize AI risk based on real business impact. Actionable exposure reduction and governance: Reduce AI risk by remediating misconfigurations, closing exposed services, enforcing AI acceptable-use policies, limiting data exposure and generating audit-ready evidence to support governance and compliance.

“Tenable One brings AI exposure out of silos and into a unified operational model for cyber risk where it can be seen, understood and reduced,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “By connecting the dots between AI risk and the larger business risk, Tenable delivers the visibility and context security leaders need for informed proactive defense.”