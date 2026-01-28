French government abandons Zoom and Microsoft Teams over security concerns

France intends to phase out non-European videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams from its public administration, opting instead for a nationally developed solution due to security considerations.

Ending the use of paid software licenses is expected to generate significant savings, estimated at about €1 million per year for every 100,000 users who switch from licensed solutions.

The government confirmed that the French-made platform Visio will replace existing videoconferencing tools.

The platform was developed under the supervision of the Interministerial Directorate for Digital Affairs (DINUM) to support secure online meetings for civil servants. Officials said the rollout will continue through 2027, with access extended from tens of thousands of users to several hundred thousand government employees.

Visio runs on cloud infrastructure certified under France’s SecNumCloud framework, which defines security requirements for sensitive public sector data. The solution also includes AI-based meeting transcription using speaker separation technology. Additional automated captioning tools are scheduled for release later in 2026.

“This project is a concrete illustration of the Prime Minister’s and the Government’s commitment to regaining our digital independence. We cannot risk having our scientific exchanges, sensitive data, and strategic innovations exposed to non-European actors. Digital sovereignty is both an imperative for our public services and an opportunity for our businesses, as well as insurance against future threats,” said David Amiel, Minister Delegate for the Civil Service and State Reform.