A practical take on cyber resilience for CISOs

In this Help Net Security video, Shebani Baweja, CISO for Consumer, Private, Wealth & Business Banking at Standard Chartered, explains how security leaders should think about cyber resilience.

She outlines why preparation for extreme events matters as much as day to day protection. Baweja describes cyber resilience as an extension of information security and operational resilience, with a focus on recovery, trust, and continuity when serious incidents occur.

The discussion covers three priority areas. The first is third party risk, with guidance on identifying which vendors matter most and testing assumptions before an incident happens. The second is readiness for emerging threats, including AI-driven attacks, where the focus shifts from prediction to preparation and practice. The final area is business engagement, where resilience is treated as a leadership issue.

The video stresses testing, decision making under pressure, and aligning security work with business priorities.

