Span Cyber Security Arena 2026: Only 10 days left to secure early bird tickets

With preparations well underway, Span Cyber Security Arena 2026 is set to return for its third edition, bringing together domestic and international experts in cyber security. As in previous years, the conference is designed for everyone involved in that area – from regulatory and legal professionals to technical practitioners and decision makers.

The conference will take place from 20 to 22 May 2026 in Poreč (Croatia) at Pical Resort 5*, Valamar Collection, offering three days of top tier content and two additional days of specialized masterclasses.

This year’s keynote lineup features Joe Tidy, BBC cyber security reporter, and Sami Laiho, one of the world’s foremost Windows security experts.

Among the latest announced speakers is Robert Sell, founder and president of Trace Labs, a non profit organization renowned for using open-source intelligence (OSINT) methods to help locate missing persons. Sell’s sessions will spotlight social engineering, OSINT methodologies, insider threats, and operational security.

For system engineers, infrastructure architects, and cybersecurity consultants seeking to elevate their technical skills, the specialized masterclasses on 18 and 19 May – led by Paula Januszkiewicz, Sami Laiho, and Joe Slowik – offer an exceptional learning opportunity.

Participants have until 13 February to secure their tickets at the Early Bird rate, and after that at the regular price.

Help Net Security will be on-site covering the conference, get in touch to book a meeting with us.