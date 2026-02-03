Firefox to let users manage and block AI features

Mozilla will add a set of controls in Firefox that let users manage and block GenAI features in the desktop browser. The controls will be included in Firefox version 148 on February 24, 2026.

“We believe choice is more important than ever as AI becomes a part of people’s browsing experiences. What matters to us is giving people control, no matter how they feel about AI,” Ajit Varma, Head of Firefox, said.

Each of these AI features is optional and can be turned on or off independently through the controls.

The AI controls will allow users to manage individual features, including page translation, automatic alt text generation for images in PDFs, AI-enhanced tab grouping, link previews that summarize destination pages, and a sidebar chatbot that supports services such as Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Le Chat Mistral.

Firefox also includes a Block AI enhancements toggle that disables all listed AI features with a single action. When this toggle is active, Firefox will not show existing or upcoming AI features, including pop-ups or reminders to use them.