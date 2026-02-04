Orion Security raises $32 million to build AI-powered data loss prevention solution

Orion Security has raised $32 million in a Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from IBM and existing investors including PICO Venture Partners, Lama Partners, and others. The round comes less than a year after the company’s Seed financing and brings total funding since inception to $38 million.

The funding will enable the company to accelerate development of its proprietary end-to-end architecture and specialized AI agents, while expanding go-to-market operations to meet growing enterprise demand for its autonomous DLP.

“This funding is a powerful validation of what we’ve believed from day one: better policies are not the solution for DLP” said Nitay Milner, CEO of ORION.

For more than a decade, enterprises have relied on traditional, notoriously inefficient DLP tools. These tools, based on thousands of human-authored policies, require constant tuning, generate a constant stream of false positives, yet still fail to stop data exfiltration. Built on the assumption that more policies equal stronger protection, these tools cannot keep pace with modern risks posed by AI-driven workflows, uncontrolled SaaS adoption, and distributed workforces.

Because policies only protect against known threats, legacy DLP leaves enterprises exposed to unpredictable, rapidly emerging patterns of data loss that are becoming increasingly common. ORION replaces traditional policy-centric models with automated, context-driven detection based on data-loss indicator analysis.

Powered by specialized AI agents and ORION’s proprietary LLM, the platform continuously detects and analyzes data loss indicators in real time, capturing the context behind every movement, including content sensitivity, data lineage, user identity, behavioral intent, and environmental purpose.

By enabling customers to understand why data is moving, ORION prevents exfiltration before it occurs, reducing false positives while capturing incidents that existing DLP tools routinely miss. This approach significantly reduces maintenance costs and empowers enterprises to protect sensitive information without the inefficiencies of legacy systems.

Organizations using ORION have reported a massive reduction in DLP maintenance and tuning, accurate prevention of data movement beyond anticipated scenarios, and a near-zero false-positive rate. Policies still play a role in ORION, but only where they are most effective: deterministic, predictable scenarios. Everything else is handled autonomously by ORION’s analysis agent.

“ORION is rewriting the rules of data security, eliminating the rigid policy structures that have held DLP back for decades,” said Dave Zilberman, General Partner at Norwest. “With a fully autonomous, context-driven approach, ORION isn’t just building a better product; it’s redefining how enterprises safeguard their most critical asset: data.”