Sector by sector: How data breaches are wrecking bottom lines

Data breaches are rising across industries, hitting healthcare, finance, and retail especially hard. The damage goes beyond lost data, as it’s financial, operational, and reputational.

A recent report conducted by the Ponemon Institute found that third-party data breaches have severe consequences across critical sectors, with data theft and loss posing the greatest risk.

Each industry faces different costs and risks. Understanding these differences helps organizations prepare. Hospitals may face regulatory fines and a loss of patient trust. Banks risk customer attrition and increased scrutiny from regulators.

“Regulatory fines and penalties for disclosing patient information, along with large settlements tied to healthcare data breaches, far exceed the costs of recovery from a serious breach. These costs can be avoided by paying a much smaller ransom. Avoiding fines and penalties also contributes to reducing damage to reputation. As recent events have shown, this harm extends beyond a loss in patient volume to include financial repercussions, such as downgrades in bond ratings,” Aaron Weismann, CISO at Main Line Health explained.

Knowing the true cost helps leaders focus their security investments where they matter most.

Factors contributing to rising costs

Several factors are driving up the costs associated with data breaches:

Business disruption: Breaches often lead to significant operational downtime, resulting in lost revenue and decreased productivity.

Breaches often lead to significant operational downtime, resulting in lost revenue and decreased productivity. Regulatory fines: Failure to comply with data protection laws can lead to substantial penalties.

Failure to comply with data protection laws can lead to substantial penalties. Post-breach response: Expenses such as forensic investigations, customer notifications, and public relations efforts can accumulate fast.

Expenses such as forensic investigations, customer notifications, and public relations efforts can accumulate fast. Reputational damage: Loss of customer trust can result in long-term attrition and decreased market value.

Industry-specific impacts

Data breaches impose significant financial and operational burdens across sectors. Understanding these impacts is key to building cybersecurity strategies.

Healthcare: The human and financial toll

Healthcare sees the most expensive breaches — for 14 years running – with the average cost now at $9.77 million. Hackers target medical records, pushing providers to pay ransoms quickly. Breaches also delay care. A ransomware hit on a drugmaker, for example, could hold up lifesaving treatments.

The EU recently introduced an action plan to improve cybersecurity in hospitals.

The action plan proposes, among others, for ENISA, the EU agency for cybersecurity, to establish a pan-European Cybersecurity Support Centre for hospitals and healthcare providers, providing them with tailored guidance, tools, services, and training. The initiative builds on the broader EU framework to strengthen cybersecurity across critical infrastructure and marks the first sector-specific initiative to deploy the full range of EU cybersecurity measures.

Finance: Regulatory penalties and brand damage

Financial institutions are prime targets for cyberattacks due to the sensitive nature of their data. Regulatory fines under frameworks like GDPR can be substantial. Breaches also erode client trust, leading to lost business and negative publicity.

According to SailPoint, 46% of financial firms reported a breach in the past 24 months.

“Regulatory and compliance challenges add another layer of complexity, requiring stringent data protection measures to avoid hefty fines and maintain customer trust. The need for real-time transaction processing leaves little room for error, while advanced threats from nation-state actors and sophisticated attackers pose significant risks,” said James Mirfin, SVP and Head of Risk and Identity Solutions at Visa.

Retail: Data breaches as a competitive threat

In retail, breaches directly impact sales and brand image. The theft of customer data leads to financial losses and diminished trust. For example, a breach at a major retailer exposed millions of records, causing a sharp decline in sales and long-term brand damage. This loss of trust can drive customers to competitors.

A Vercara study found 70% of people would stop shopping with a brand after a breach. 58% simply stop trusting them. Gen Z shrugs off breaches more than older generations. Baby Boomers are quickest to take their business elsewhere.

Government: National security and public trust

Government breaches pose unique risks, including compromised national security and public confidence. Exposed citizen data can lead to identity theft and fraud, while eroding trust in public institutions.

Understanding these sector-specific costs is essential for organizations to develop targeted cybersecurity strategies, ensuring both financial protection and the maintenance of stakeholder trust.

Strategies to mitigate data breach costs

To reduce the financial impact of data breaches, organizations should:

1. Leverage security AI and automation – These technologies can reduce breach costs by an average of $2.2 million, according to IBM.

2. Train employees – Most breaches begin with human error, such as phishing.

3. Develop and test an incident response plan – A fast, coordinated response limits damage.

4. Patch vulnerabilities – Outdated software offers easy entry points for attackers.

5. Monitor third-party vendors – Ensure partners follow cybersecurity standards to prevent external breaches.

The role of cyber insurance

With breaches becoming more frequent and severe, many organizations are turning to cyber insurance. However, the frequency of large cyber claims (over €1 million) increased by 14% in the first half of 2024, with severity rising by 17%. This trend indicates that while insurance can provide financial relief, it is not a substitute for comprehensive cybersecurity measures.

The mid-range projection suggests that the US standalone cyber insurance market could reach $45 billion in premiums by 2034, a fivefold increase from today.

“Insurance is a mechanism to transfer risk, not mitigate it. It doesn’t lower the chances of an incident, but it can soften the financial blow if one occurs. With cyberattack costs sometimes reaching into the millions or even billions, having a policy in place can offer ‘a valuable piece of mind’,” said Matthew Rosenquist, CISO at Mercury Risk and Compliance.

Read more: