Socure unifies identity, fraud, and program integrity for government at scale

Socure has released Socure for Government (SocureGov) RiskOS to help public sector organizations deliver simpler, faster, and more transparent digital identity verification and fraud prevention at scale.

SocureGov RiskOS unifies identity proofing, fraud detection, and program integrity into a single intelligent control plane, supporting the full constituent lifecycle, from onboarding and progressive verification to authentication, payments, and account recovery. By eliminating fragmented systems and slow decision cycles, RiskOS enables agencies to stop fraud earlier while reducing friction for legitimate users.

Government programs are under relentless attack from organized criminal networks and hostile nation-states. Modern fraud thrives on fragmentation, exploiting disconnected tools, delayed decisions, and limited visibility. As fraudsters increasingly adopt AI and operate at unprecedented speed and scale, legacy identity systems and siloed risk programs struggle to keep up.

The Government Accountability Office estimates that fraud in government programs costs hundreds of billions of dollars annually, with no clear ceiling in sight. Against this backdrop, government leaders are being called upon to demonstrate not just intent but measurable action.

“Fraud is no longer a peripheral issue for government—it’s a core operational and public trust challenge,” said Matt Thompson, President and CCO of Socure. “SocureGov RiskOS gives public sector leaders the tools they need to make faster, smarter decisions, adapt to evolving threats in real time, and protect critical programs. This launch reinforces our commitment to helping federal and SLED agencies combat fraud, verify identities with confidence, and deliver reliable services people can trust.”

With SocureGov RiskOS, government agencies and higher education institutions can more efficiently prevent fraud while strengthening trust in digital identity. The modern, user-friendly platform builds on Socure’s existing public sector offerings, expands access to more than 180 third-party services, and delivers greater flexibility, all while meeting stringent security and compliance requirements.

“Fraud in government isn’t a future risk, it’s a present reality, and it’s evolving faster than legacy systems can respond,” said Jordan Burris, Head of Public Sector at Socure. “SocureGov RiskOS provides agencies with a unified, real-time platform to manage identity, fraud, and program integrity without adding friction or complexity. As fraudsters scale their operations with AI, government leaders need tools that restore speed, accountability, and confidence so they can protect public programs and deliver services people rely on.”

Through SocureGov RiskOS, public sector partners gain:

A single system for managing identity and fraud decisions across siloed ecosystems, with one connection, pre-built integrations, and ready-made workflows that reduce burden on small technical teams. Policy agility: The ability to quickly adapt decisioning as laws, regulations, standards, or fraud patterns change—without rebuilding systems.

The ability to quickly adapt decisioning as laws, regulations, standards, or fraud patterns change—without rebuilding systems. Decision transparency: Explainable outcomes that show why individuals are approved, flagged, or asked for more information, supporting reviews, audits, and appeals.

With RiskOS, all identity and fraud decisions run through a single endpoint, simplifying onboarding, account takeover prevention, payment risk management, and more.