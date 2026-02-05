International sting dismantles illegal streaming empire serving millions

Actions by authorities from Italy, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, Kosovo and South Korea, supported by Eurojust and Europol, led to the seizure of multiple illegal streaming services.

A total of 31 suspected members have been linked to the operation. The group engaged in unauthorised distribution of pay TV content, illegal access to information technology systems, computer fraud and money laundering. The activity expanded as revenue increased, enabling the distribution of illegal streaming services to users worldwide.

“The network generated several million euros in monthly revenue,” Eurojust said in a statement.

Profits were concealed through cryptocurrency investments and shell companies used to disguise financial transactions linked to the services. Financial tracking helped identify individuals connected to the operation.

Eurojust supported cooperation between judicial authorities involved in the investigation and assisted in coordinating enforcement actions targeting the streaming infrastructure. Europol supported the investigation with analytical assistance and operational coordination.