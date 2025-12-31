Illegal streaming grew into an organized, profitable, and dangerous industry

Rising streaming prices are pushing more viewers toward illegal options. Movies, TV shows, and live sports are now spread across multiple platforms, and keeping up with all of them is expensive. When something is easy to access, works smoothly, and feels low risk, people adopt it. Over time, it stops feeling like an exception and starts feeling normal.

Understanding the risks

Research shows that one in ten people believe there is no risk in using illegal sources to watch television, films, or sports. What they do not know is that some of these streams can allow criminals to access users’ devices, making it easier to steal personal data.

According to one study, visits to piracy sites are associated with a malware risk up to 65 times higher than those to legitimate websites.

Microsoft security researchers uncovered a large malvertising campaign in late 2024 that affected close to one million devices worldwide. The attack started on illegal streaming websites, where malicious ads and embedded redirect links sent users through a chain of websites before leading them to malware downloads.

Illegal streaming is not limited to websites and apps. Hardware devices promoted for cheap or unlimited access to TV and sports introduce additional risks. Modified Android TV boxes and altered Amazon Fire TV Sticks often come preloaded with unofficial apps and software that bypass platform controls. The problem with these devices is that they are sold through legitimate channels, which often gives users a false sense of security.

Minors are particularly in danger due to the lack of age limits and parental controls.

DAZN estimates that piracy causes around €400 million in annual losses for French football clubs and media companies with broadcast rights.

Global police operations target illegal streaming networks

In November 2025, Europol coordinated an international operation against illegal streaming services valued at around $55 million. Police identified dozens of piracy websites and illegal IPTV platforms and worked with cryptocurrency companies to disrupt their payment flows.

A well-known illegal sports streaming website was shut down after investigators linked it to a scheme that generated millions of dollars. Prosecutors said the site sold access to pirated live sports broadcasts and collected subscription payments from users. Servers, accounts, and funds tied to the operation were seized as part of the case.

In a separate case in the United States, five men were sentenced for running one of the largest illegal television streaming services. The group operated a site called Jetflicks, which allowed subscribers to watch and download copyrighted TV shows without permission.