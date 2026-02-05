Varonis acquires AllTrue.ai to enable safe, compliant AI at scale

Varonis is expanding its AI security capabilities through the acquisition of AllTrue.ai, which brings real-time visibility and security to AI systems, complementing Varonis’ understanding of enterprise data, identities, and access. Together, the combined platform helps organizations see and protect everything they build and run with AI.

Comprehensive AI-TRiSM to address risks at design-time, before agents or users take action, and run-time. (Source: Varonis)

As companies deploy AI models, copilots, and agents at scale, these systems are no longer just analyzing data, they are making autonomous decisions and acting on data at machine speed. This shift introduces a new class of risk: AI systems that operate without clear visibility, governance, or guardrails.

“AI can behave unpredictably,” said Yaki Faitelson, CEO of Varonis. “If you don’t know which AI systems you have, what they’re doing, or what data they can touch, you can’t safely use AI. By combining AllTrue’s AI visibility and enforcement with Varonis’ Data Security Platform, we’re giving organizations a way to adopt AI while keeping risk under control.”

“Most AI security efforts focus on models and prompts,” said Ron Bennatan, CEO of AllTrue.ai and creator of Guardium (acquired by IBM) and jSonar (acquired by Imperva). “But the real value, and risk, of AI is related to the enterprise data AI can access. Varonis pioneered the data-centric security approach that is the bedrock of AI security. Together, we can give organizations the fastest path to safe, compliant, and trustworthy AI.”

AllTrue.ai provides visibility into what AI systems exist across an organization, including shadow AI. It also enforces guardrails in real-time, helping prevent unsafe and unintended behavior.

With the acquisition of AllTrue, the combined Varonis platform will enable organizations to:

See what AI systems and agents exist, what their intent is, what they’re connected to, and how they behave

As AI becomes embedded in core business processes, security is no longer just about stopping breaches — it’s about whether organizations can trust autonomous systems to act safely, reliably, and in line with policy. Varonis is building the platform to make that possible.