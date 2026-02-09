TikTok under EU pressure to change its addictive algorithm

The European Commission has issued preliminary findings that say TikTok breaches the Digital Services Act due to its addictive design.

The Commission opened a formal investigation into TikTok in February 2024. The probe examined whether the platform meets its obligations as a very large online platform under the Digital Services Act. These obligations include identifying risks linked to the service and taking steps to reduce them.

According to the Commission, “TikTok did not properly assess risks linked to certain design features. These include infinite scrolling, autoplay, and algorithmic recommendations. The assessment says these features can stimulate repeated use and contribute to addictive behaviour.”

TikTok has also failed to put in place measures that adequately reduce those risks. Existing safeguards do not sufficiently limit prolonged and repetitive use.

Current screen time tools have limited impact because they are easy for users to dismiss and provide little resistance to continued scrolling. These tools do not meaningfully help users monitor or limit their time on the app. Parental control features also fall short, as they require extra effort and technical knowledge from parents to set up and manage, which reduces their practical use.

At this stage, EU authorities say the platform needs to change the underlying design of its service. Suggested steps include gradually disabling addictive features such as infinite scroll, introducing screen time breaks that apply during night hours, and adjusting how the recommender system functions.

The assessment does not represent a final decision. TikTok may examine the investigation file and submit written responses. The European Board for Digital Services will be consulted during the next phase.

If the assessment is confirmed, authorities may issue a non compliance decision. This could result in a fine of up to six percent of the company’s total worldwide annual turnover, depending on the nature, gravity, recurrence, and duration of the infringement.

“Social media addiction can have detrimental effects on the developing minds of children and teens. The Digital Services Act makes platforms responsible for the effects they can have on their users. In Europe, we enforce our legislation to protect our children and our citizens online,” said Henna Virkkunen, EVP for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.