Face scans and ID checks are coming to Discord

Discord users will soon see a change to how their accounts work. From early March 2026, access to some features will require age verification using an ID or a face scan.

The changes follow earlier deployments in a small number of countries and will apply to both new and existing accounts.

Under the updated model, accounts are placed into a teen-oriented experience unless the user confirms they are 18 or older. The change affects access to age-restricted spaces, content visibility, and certain communication features. The approach standardizes protections for younger users across all regions where the service operates.

Accounts using teen defaults will have tighter limits on direct communication. Messages from people outside a user’s friends list will be routed to a separate request inbox. Friend requests from unknown users will trigger warning prompts before a connection is accepted.

Content controls are also adjusted. Media labeled as sensitive will remain blurred by default. Channels, servers, and application commands marked as age restricted will require age confirmation before access is granted.

According to the company statement, “users can choose to use facial age estimation or submit a form of identification to vendor partners, with more options planned in the future. Identity documents used during verification are deleted shortly after the process completes.”

An internal age inference system will also be used to support enforcement. The system runs in the background to help determine whether an account belongs to an adult. This allows some users to access adult settings without repeated verification prompts, while preserving controls around restricted features.

Voice participation rules are included in the changes. Only age-assured adults may speak on stage in servers. The restriction limits who can actively participate in live audio discussions that may involve adult topics.

“Rolling out teen-by-default settings globally builds on Discord’s existing safety architecture, giving teens strong protections while allowing verified adults flexibility. We design our products with teen safety principles at the core and will continue working with safety experts, policymakers, and Discord users to support meaningful, long term wellbeing for teens on the platform,” said Savannah Badalich, Head of Product Policy at Discord.