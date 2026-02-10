Imprivata delivers passwordless access to improve security, compliance, and productivity

Imprivata has introduced comprehensive new capabilities to enable the next generation of fast, frictionless, and passwordless access for frontline staff, knowledge workers, and all other enterprise users.

Imprivata Enterprise Access Management (EAM) now offers context-aware passwordless authentication, identity verification, and AI-powered risk signaling and behavioral analytics, expanding the company’s solutions for seamless access to personal and shared-use devices and applications. Together, these capabilities provide a complete and integrated platform that enables faster, more secure access for all enterprise users to improve security and compliance, increase user productivity, and reduce total cost of ownership.

“Organizations in healthcare, manufacturing, and other mission-critical industries continue to rely on Imprivata to deliver solutions that remove friction while also improving security and compliance. Our expanded EAM platform introduces new, innovative capabilities that will help our customers mitigate modern security threats and complex workflow requirements,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata. “Imprivata EAM delivers a single, comprehensive solution for all enterprise users, eliminating the need for organizations to rely on disparate solutions to accelerate productivity, improve compliance, and reduce costs by consolidating multiple access tools into a single, powerful platform.”

According to a recent Imprivata survey, 85% of healthcare IT leaders consider passwordless authentication to be “very important” or “mission-critical” to healthcare’s future, yet only 7% have fully adopted passwordless access. The two biggest barriers to passwordless adoption include integration or technical challenges and concerns about clinical acceptance. Compounding these challenges is the number of products organizations must use to support their authentication requirements – 54% of organizations use at least three different authentication vendors (while 16% use four or more).

Imprivata EAM addresses these challenges by delivering a unified access management platform to support all enterprise users and workflows while also enabling a seamless, consistent user experience. The platform supports a wide variety of authenticator options and combinations to give users the flexibility to meet their specific requirements and preferences.

Platform capabilities include:

Advanced passwordless authentication, including support for FIDO passkeys and integrated face authentication technology to improve security while simplifying access for users

Identity verification for workforce and patients to enable secure onboarding, help desk authentication, self-service password reset, and fast, accurate patient identification

Risk signaling and behavioral analytics to determine and respond to potential security threats associated with users accessing corporate resources

Automated, proactive response to threats, including adaptive authentication, to minimize risk of unauthorized, malicious access in near real-time

Secure access for VPN-less remote access built on Zero Trust principles to provide a seamless experience for users outside the network

Operational analytics that provide near real-time workflow and access data drive more informed, strategic decisions

Support for cloud, SaaS and legacy on-premises systems to ensure a consistent, holistic authentication experience across the entire enterprise IT ecosystem

Creation of personalized experiences on shared-use workstations and other devices to optimize access workflows for frontline workers

By consolidating these and other enterprise access management capabilities into a single, scalable platform, Imprivata reduces operational burden, improves ROI, and allows organizations to focus on delivering services without security or workflow bottlenecks.