Arctic Wolf expands MSP Security with Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense

Arctic Wolf has announced new endpoint security capabilities for its Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners. The addition of Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense, powered by the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, enables partners to deliver stronger customer protection, streamline service delivery, and expand their managed security offerings.

As MSPs look to expand their customer base, the demands of delivering always-on protection can erode both margins and efficiency. At the same time, organizations of all sizes continue to face growing pressure to modernize their defenses without the in-house expertise or resources necessary to keep pace with the threat landscape.

Arctic Wolf is positioned to help both communities succeed, empowering MSPs with a unified platform that simplifies operations and accelerates growth, while helping their end customers achieve the same security outcomes as the world’s leading organizations. By unifying detection, response, and risk management through the Aurora Platform, Arctic Wolf reduces alert fatigue, reduces operational complexity, and enables partners to deliver enterprise-grade protection at scale.

“Millions of businesses rely on MSPs to help safeguard their operations, and Arctic Wolf is proud to stand firmly behind that community,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf. “Just as organizations depend on MSPs for protection and guidance, MSPs can depend on Arctic Wolf as a true partner, one that delivers the platform, solutions, and expertise needed to differentiate in a competitive market and deliver exceptional value to every customer they serve.”

New MSP-focused enhancements recently launched by Arctic Wolf include:

Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense for MSPs: Arctic Wolf’s AI-powered Security Operations Center (SOC) can now help MSPs manage customer deployments of Aurora Endpoint Security with 24×7 monitoring, alert triage, and response actions, providing enterprise-grade protection while reducing operational burden and expanding their endpoint security offerings.

Rapid response add-on for JumpStart Retainer: Customers of MSPs who have the Arctic Wolf JumpStart Retainer can now activate a 1-hour SLA for urgent incidents. The Arctic Wolf JumpStart Retainer helps MSPs land new accounts and deliver a trusted incident response capability through a low annual plan that includes a customizable incident response plan and preferred pricing for engagements.

MSP Admin portal: A new portal offers unified visibility across all customer environments so MSPs can monitor alerts, track agent deployments, and download reports in bulk to save time, reduce administrative overhead, and focus on delivering value.

“Arctic Wolf continues to demonstrate real commitment to the MSP community by delivering a portfolio of solutions that helps organizations address every stage of their security journey,” said Michael Diab, director, Regulatory and Compliance, Ntiva. Their focus on innovation and enablement, anchored by the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, helps us provide better protection for our customers, expand the services we can offer, and operate more efficiently as we continue to grow.”