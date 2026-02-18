AWS coding agents gain new plugin support across development tools

AI coding assistants have become a routine part of many development workflows, helping engineers write, test, and deploy code from IDEs or command line interfaces. One recent change in this ecosystem makes it possible for those agents to interact with AWS in a broader set of ways by adding a library of plugins that give agents specific AWS knowledge and actions.

Agent plugins offer AWS deployment capabilities

The repository includes a first plugin that can respond to natural language prompts such as a request to deploy an application to AWS. As AWS explains, “Today’s launch includes an initial deploy-on-aws agent plugin, which lets developers enter deploy to AWS and have their coding agent generate AWS architecture recommendations, AWS service cost estimates, and AWS infrastructure-as-code to deploy the application to AWS.”

When activated in a supported agent, the plugin combines generative language capability with AWS-specific skills to produce actionable outputs that developers can review before moving forward.

These agent plugins install into supported coding agent environments. At launch, the deploy-to-AWS capability works with coding agents hosted in environments such as Claude Code and Cursor. Developers add the plugin to those agents and then issue a simple prompt like “deploy this app to AWS.” The agent combines its generative language capability with the plugin’s AWS skills to produce actionable outputs, including deployment guidance and infrastructure code that developers can review before moving forward.

Open source availability and ecosystem context

The repository for Agent Plugins for AWS is publicly available under an open source license. It includes tooling that helps coding agents analyze application code, recommend AWS services, estimate costs, and generate templates for infrastructure definition languages. The plugins are packaged so that teams can version and reuse specific capabilities within their workflows.

Developer uptake and future additions

Support for the initial plugin will expand in the coming weeks with additional capabilities planned for the repository. The availability of this system means teams that rely on AWS can bring certain deployment workflows under the control of configurable agent plugins, reducing manual work around architecture selection and infrastructure code generation while keeping developers in the loop for final decisions and execution.

