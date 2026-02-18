Cybersecurity in cross-border logistics operations

In this Help Net Security video, Dieter Van Putte, CTO at Landmark Global, discusses how cybersecurity has become a core part of global supply chain operations. He explains that logistics is now also about data moving between carriers, customs authorities, warehouses, brokers, and customers. That constant flow increases risk and expands the attack surface.

Van Putten outlines key security priorities, including encrypted data transfers, secure APIs, strict access control, and data minimization. He stresses that every outside partner becomes part of the digital ecosystem, so third-party risk management is critical.

He shares how government audits for air freight licensing require proof of cybersecurity controls, documented processes, and trained security leadership. He also highlights phishing threats, lessons learned from a CRM attack, and the value of ransomware simulations. He concludes that trust and security now influence business success.