Adidas investigates alleged data breach affecting 815,000 records

Adidas confirmed it is investigating a possible data breach involving one of its third-party customer service providers.

The company stated that there is no indication its IT infrastructure, e-commerce platforms, or consumer data were impacted by the incident.

An individual claiming to belong to the Lapsus$ Group posted on BreachForums alleging they had compromised the sportswear giant’s extranet. The stolen dataset is described as containing 815,000 rows of information, including names, email addresses, passwords, birthdays, company names and technical data.

Lapsus$ is part of the hacker collective Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, specializing in social engineering attacks. If confirmed, Adidas would be the latest organization linked to the group’s activity in recent years.

This is not the first time Adidas has experienced a cybersecurity incident. In May 2025, the company notified customers that some of their data had been stolen after an unauthorized individual gained access to a third-party system.