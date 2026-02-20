Uptime Kuma: Open-source monitoring tool

Service availability monitoring remains a daily operational requirement across IT teams, SaaS providers, and internal infrastructure groups. Many environments rely on automated checks and alerting to track outages, latency issues, and service degradation across web applications and network endpoints.

Uptime Kuma is an open-source uptime monitoring project that supports this type of operational monitoring through a self-hosted deployment model.

The tool is designed to monitor a wide range of service types, including websites, APIs, network ports, and DNS targets. It supports monitoring methods such as HTTP(s), TCP, ping, DNS record checks, WebSocket monitoring, and Docker container monitoring

Monitoring coverage across common protocols

Uptime Kuma is built around configurable monitors that run continuous checks against defined targets. These monitors track availability and can be used for internal services, internet-facing applications, and infrastructure components.

The project supports push-based monitoring in addition to polling. This allows external services or scripts to send status updates back into the platform, supporting environments where inbound probing is limited.

Uptime Kuma also includes monitoring support for Steam game servers, extending its use cases beyond enterprise IT environments.

Alerts and notification delivery

Alerting is a core feature of the project. Uptime Kuma supports notifications across a large set of third-party services, enabling operators to route downtime alerts into collaboration tools, messaging platforms, or custom workflows.

The tool includes support for webhook-based notifications, enabling integration into automation pipelines and incident response systems.

Status pages for internal and external visibility

Uptime Kuma supports the creation of status pages that display service uptime information. These pages can be used for internal operational visibility or shared with external stakeholders.

Status pages can track multiple services and provide an ongoing view of availability history.

Uptime Kuma is available for free on GitHub.

