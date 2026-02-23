Claude Code scans, verifies, and patches code vulnerabilities

Anthropic brings Claude Code Security to Claude Code on the web through a limited research preview.

Claude Code Security (Source: Anthropic)

Claude Code Security analyzes code context, traces data flows between files, and flags multi-component vulnerability patterns that existing scanners often miss.

Each finding undergoes an adversarial verification pass that re-examines results before they are presented, increasing the share of valid findings and reducing false positives.

The system identifies issues and suggests fixes, providing a recommended patch for teams to review and approve.

“Nothing is applied without human approval: Claude Code Security identifies problems and suggests solutions, but developers always make the call,” the company said in a statement.

Anthropic notes that Claude Code Security builds on more than a year of research into Claude’s cybersecurity capabilities.

“We also use Claude to review our own code, and we’ve found it to be extremely effective at securing Anthropic’s systems. We built Claude Code Security to make those same defensive capabilities more widely available. And since it’s built on Claude Code, teams can review findings and iterate on fixes within the tools they already use,” the company added.

A limited research preview is open to enterprise and team customers, with early access and direct collaboration with the company’s team. Open-source maintainers can apply for free access.