Coroot: Open-source observability and APM tool

Coroot is an open-source observability and application performance monitoring tool. The core software, published in Go and accompanied by companion repositories such as coroot-node-agent, focuses on collecting telemetry data across systems. It uses extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technology to gather metrics and trace inter-service communications without manual instrumentation of application code.

Coroot collects standard observability signals that engineering teams rely on. The software aggregates metrics, logs, traces, and continuous profiling data and makes them available in dashboards and structured views. Users can track service health, follow request paths through service maps, and examine performance profiles down to CPU and memory behavior over time.

An eBPF-based agent is central to this model. It runs on nodes to expose container metrics in the Prometheus format and trace container TCP events, giving visibility into network behavior across environments.

Coroot also has predefined inspections that scan telemetry data and summarize conditions such as service level objective (SLO) compliance and common failure patterns.

Coroot’s visibility model aims to reduce manual instrumentation work by leveraging kernel-level data collection. That reflects broader trends in cloud native operations where teams balance signal coverage with ease of setup. Observability vendors and projects in open source communities continue to explore approaches that reduce configuration burden while addressing reliability needs.

Coroot is available for free on GitHub.

