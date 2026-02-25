Apple blocks 18+ app downloads in select markets

Apple has introduced expanded age assurance tools to help developers comply with regulations taking effect in Brazil, Australia, Singapore, Utah, and Louisiana. The updates, available in beta, expand the Declared Age Range API and related App Store systems.

Age-based download restriction

As of February 24, 2026, Apple began blocking users from downloading apps rated 18+ in Brazil, Australia, and Singapore unless the user is confirmed to be an adult.

The App Store performs age confirmation automatically using what Apple describes as reasonable methods. Developers may have separate obligations under local laws to independently confirm that users are adults.

The Declared Age Range API, available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, provides developers with a user’s age category and a signal indicating the age assurance method used. These signals help developers determine whether age-related regulatory requirements apply.

In Brazil, if a developer indicates through Apple’s age rating questionnaire that an app contains loot boxes, the Brazil storefront will update the app’s rating to 18+.

How the Declared Age Range API works

For new Apple account holders in Utah beginning May 6, 2026, and in Louisiana beginning July 1, 2026, age categories will be shared with developers’ apps when requested through the Declared Age Range API.

To support compliance in these states, Apple expanded the Declared Age Range API, the Significant Change API under PermissionKit, a new age rating property type in StoreKit, and App Store Server Notifications. The API includes signals indicating whether age-related regulatory requirements apply to a user and whether the user must share an age range.

“New signals are now available through the Declared Age Range API, including whether age-related regulatory requirements apply to the user and if the user is required to share their age range,” Apple explained in a blog post.

The API also indicates whether a developer must obtain a parent or guardian’s permission before delivering significant app updates to a child.

Developers can use the Significant Update Action, in beta, to present update notifications to adults. Apple requires developers to follow its Human Interface Guidelines and provide a description of any update.