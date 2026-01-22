macOS Tahoe improves privacy and communication safety

macOS Tahoe privacy and security features focus on screening unwanted contact, limiting tracking, and keeping more decisions on the device. Most updates run quietly in the background and require little setup.

Built-in filtering for calls and messages

Apple reduced exposure to social engineering attempts. The native Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps include system-level screening and unknown contact controls. Incoming calls from unknown numbers can be screened before the Mac rings, prompting callers to provide a name and reason. Screened calls are placed in a separate list.

In Messages, on-device spam detection filters unwanted texts and sorts them into categories such as promotions or transactions. Users can opt in to sorting rules and choose which notifications to receive. Approved contacts can then communicate across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages without friction.

Safari expands anti tracking defenses

Safari extends Advanced Fingerprinting Protection to all browsing sessions. This feature masks device and browser attributes commonly used to create persistent user profiles.

Previously limited to private browsing, the protection now applies by default, reducing the data available to trackers during everyday use. This change limits passive data leakage without requiring user training.

Safer communication for kids

Parents can approve new contacts for their children directly in Messages. When a child attempts to message a new number, a request is sent for approval. Shared Albums in Photos and live FaceTime calls can also detect and blur nudity. All checks occur on the device, keeping sensitive images private.

Apps can receive an age range instead of a birthdate, allowing children to access age-appropriate content without sharing exact personal information.

Improved app information

The App Store shows more detailed age ratings and more transparent descriptions of what apps include. The updated age rating system expands the existing 4+ and 9+ categories by adding 13+, 16+, and 18+. Age ratings are assigned by country or region and may differ to reflect local suitability standards. Parents can allow exceptions for specific apps when needed, making it easier to decide what to install and what to avoid.