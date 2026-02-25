SentinelOne addresses identity risk across endpoints, browsers, and AI workflows

SentinelOne has unveiled its Singularity Identity portfolio designed to secure the growing population of non-human identities, including AI agents, service accounts, APIs, and workloads.

Identity attacks have long been a go-to tactic for nation-state actors and cybercriminals. Most defenses focus on stopping them at authentication and permissions. Attackers continue adapting their tactics to bypass those controls. When a threat actor logs in as a legitimate user and uses approved tools to move laterally or exfiltrate data, the damage can happen unnoticed. Autonomous AI agents add a new layer of risk, operating across systems and taking action without human oversight.

SentinelOne’s approach is designed to stop identity attacks by following a single core principle: authorization alone is not sufficient. Access must be continuously validated and, when necessary, withdrawn at runtime. Whether on the endpoint, in the browser or within an AI workflow, execution must remain bounded by real-time behavioral guardrails.

“The rise of AI as autonomous, non-human identities is expanding the attack surface and creating new governance challenges. Identity risk no longer begins and ends at authentication, and attackers are increasingly operating within authorized workflows,” said Jeff Reed, CTO of SentinelOne. “SentinelOne is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution with our AI-native platform that was built to correlate identity, endpoint, and workload signals, enabling security teams to analyze behavioral intent and autonomously contain both human and machine-driven misuse as it unfolds.”

Securing human and AI identities

Identity attacks unfold across browsers, endpoints, AI tools, and automated workloads. Securing authorized paths requires continuous validation across all of them. Identity platforms were designed for human users and static service accounts, not autonomous agents executing and disappearing in milliseconds.

While human identity requires continuous verification of user authenticity, non-human identity requires continuous validation of intent through behavior. Authorization alone cannot provide that validation, and agent behavior can deviate from its defined function.

SentinelOne’s new Singularity Identity offering and platform architecture is built for this evolution. Grounded in execution, SentinelOne delivers end-to-end visibility and response across both human and non-human activity: