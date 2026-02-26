Wireshark 4.6.4 resolves dissector flaws, plugin compatibility issue

Packet inspection remains a routine activity across enterprise networks, incident response workflows, and malware investigations. Continuous use places long-term stability and parsing accuracy at the center of daily operations.

Wireshark version 4.6.4 addresses two vulnerabilities affecting protocol dissectors and resolves a plugin compatibility issue within the 4.6 release series.

Dissector vulnerabilities resolved

The update fixes a crash in the HTTP3 dissector and an infinite loop in the MEGACO dissector.

Both flaws could interrupt analysis activity during packet inspection. The release removes these conditions through changes to dissector handling within the affected protocols.

Plugin compatibility restored

Version 4.6.4 resolves a compatibility issue affecting plugins built for Wireshark 4.6.0.

An API and ABI change introduced in version 4.6.1 created integration problems for those plugins. The update restores expected interoperability for extensions compiled against the earlier release.

Stability updates within the 4.6 series

Wireshark continues to receive maintenance updates across its stable branches.

Version 4.6.4 focuses on parser stability and extension compatibility within existing deployments that rely on custom dissectors and plugin-based workflows.

Wireshark source code and installation packages are available here.

